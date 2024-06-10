What is smishing (SMS phishing)?

Smishing attacks are similar to other types of phishing attacks, in which scammers use phony messages and malicious links to fool people into compromising their mobile phones, bank accounts or personal data. The main difference is the medium. In smishing attacks, scammers use SMS or messaging apps to conduct their cybercrimes rather than emails or phone calls.

Scammers choose smishing over other types of phishing attacks for various reasons. Research shows that people are likelier to click links in text messages. Klaviyo reports that SMS click-through rates hover between 8.9% and 14.5%.2 By comparison, emails have an average click rate of 2%, according to Constant Contact.3

In addition, scammers can mask the origins of smishing messages by using tactics such as spoofing phone numbers with burner phones or using software to send texts by email.

It's also harder to spot dangerous links on cell phones. On a computer, users can hover over a link to see where it leads. On smartphones, they don't have that option. People are also used to banks and brands contacting them over SMS and receiving shortened URLs in text messages.



In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandated that telecom companies adopt the STIR/SHAKEN protocol. STIR/SHAKEN authenticates phone calls and is the reason why some mobile phones now display "scam likely" or "spam likely" messages when suspicious numbers call.

While this rule made scam calls easier to spot, it did not have the same effect on text messages, leading many scammers to shift their focus to smishing attacks.