What is email security?

Email attacks can come in many different forms. But it’s important to remember they all have the same malicious intent and to be proactive in understanding the types of email threats out there. Here are some of the most common types of attacks:

Social engineering attacks

Psychologically manipulating people into unwittingly compromising the security of their information is one of the most common attack vectors.

Phishing

Phishing scams use fraudulent emails, text messages, social media content or websites to trick users into sharing credentials or downloading malware.

Spear phishing

This form of phishing directly targets an individual or an organization through a personalized email.

Whale phishing

This form of phishing targets high-level corporate officers with messages that attackers write meticulously to manipulate their recipients into giving up sensitive information. These correspondents can come in the form of emails, text messages or phone calls.

Malicious email attachment

This form of malware targets email attachments disguised as documents, voicemails, faxes, PDFs and other such files. These hackers use different tactics, such as fear, urgency and curiosity.

Ransomware

This malicious software encrypts files and is designed to block access to a system until the victim pays a sum of money.

Spoofing

Spoofing is when an attacker forges an email message with a fake sender address and disguises themselves as legitimate.

Impersonation

A cybercriminal pretends to be a trusted sender to secure money or data. An example is business email compromise, which is when a hacker impersonates an employee to try to steal from the organization.