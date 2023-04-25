What is whale phishing?

Phishing is any fraudulent email, text message or phone call designed to trick users into downloading malware (through a malicious link or file attachment), sharing sensitive information, sending money to criminals or taking other actions that expose themselves or their organizations to cybercrime.

Anyone with a computer or smartphone has probably received a bulk phishing attack, which is basically a form message that appears to be from a well-known business or organization, describes a common or credible situation and demands urgent action, such as Your credit card has been declined. Please click the link below to update your payment information. Recipients who click the link are taken to a malicious website that might steal their credit card number or download malware to their computers.

A bulk phishing campaign is a numbers game. Attackers send messages to as many people as possible, knowing that some percentage will be tricked into taking the bait. One study detected over 255 million phishing messages during a six-month period in 2022. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach 2024 report, phishing was the second most common cause of data breaches in 2024 and the most common method for delivering ransomware to victims.