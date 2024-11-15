What is AI safety?

As AI systems grow more sophisticated, they become more deeply integrated into people’s lives and into critical real-world areas such as infrastructure, finance and national security. These technologies can have both positive and negative impacts on the organizations that use them and on society as a whole.

Concerns about the negative impacts of AI are growing. A 2023 survey found that 52% of Americans were more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence.1 Another found that 83% worry that AI might accidentally lead to a catastrophic event.2

Other research shows that the concerns are not unfounded: A 2024 report found that 44% of survey respondents said that their organizations had experienced negative consequences (such as issues of inaccuracy or cybersecurity) from using AI.3 Safety efforts are often treated as an afterthought: According to the Center for AI Safety’s 2023 Impact Report, only 3% of technical research focuses on making AI safer.4

For society as a whole, AI safety measures are necessary to protect public safety, privacy and fundamental rights. AI systems that are biased, opaque or not in line with human values can perpetuate or amplify societal inequalities.

Experts also worry that some advanced AI systems might become as or more intelligent than humans. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) refers to potential AI systems that understand, learn and perform thinking tasks in the same way human beings do. Artificial superintelligence (ASI) refers to hypothetical AI systems with an intellectual scope and cognitive functions more advanced than any human. The development of AGI and ASI raises concerns that such systems would be dangerous if not aligned with human values or subject to human oversight. With too much autonomy, critics say that these systems would pose an existential threat to humanity.

From a business perspective, safe AI helps build consumer trust, guard against legal liabilities and avoid poor decision-making. Organizations that take measures to ensure that AI use is in alignment with their values can avoid negative consequences for themselves and their customers.