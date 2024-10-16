Exploring privacy issues in the age of AI

It’s one of the difficult truths of innovation: As technology advances, so do the risks of using it.

For example, tools that enhance data collection and analysis also increase the likelihood that personal data and sensitive information will appear where it doesn’t belong.

This particular risk, privacy risk, is especially prevalent in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), as sensitive information is collected and used to create and fine-tune AI and machine learning systems. And as policymakers rush to address the issue with privacy regulations around the use of AI, they create new compliance challenges for businesses using AI technologies for decision-making.

Privacy and compliance concerns notwithstanding, companies continue to deploy AI models to boost productivity and unlock value. Let’s take a closer look at the AI privacy risks and safeguards affecting society and commerce today.