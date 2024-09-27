What is AI interpretability?

AI models use a complex web of data inputs, algorithms, logic, data science and other processes to return insights. The more complex the model, the more difficult it can be for humans to understand the steps that led to its insights—even if those humans are the ones who designed and built it. An interpretable model is one whose decisions can be easily described in human terms.



The use of AI is expanding. Systems that use large language models (LLMs) are becoming routine parts of daily life, from smart home devices to credit card fraud detection to the broad use of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools. As highly complex models (including deep-learning algorithms and neural networks) become more common, AI interpretability becomes more important.

Additionally, AI systems and machine-learning algorithms are increasingly prevalent in healthcare, finance and other industries that involve critical or life-altering decisions. With such high stakes, the public needs to be able to trust the outcomes are fair and reliable. That trust depends on understanding how AI systems arrive at their predictions and make their decisions.