What is artificial superintelligence?

Since ASI is still theoretical, science fiction represents the best examples of what superintelligent machines might be like, like the talking and reasoning droids in Star Wars, the hyper-intelligent and evolutionarily capable personal assistants in Her, the HAL computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey who can control the functions of an entire spaceship.

What we do have today are limited AI systems, primitive precursor applications to ASI that point to a future where a single ASI possesses all known AI capabilities and much more. Here are some use cases that serve as “building blocks.”

Conversational AI: Personal assistants like Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and Apple's Siri represent the forefront of conversational AI. An ASI would need to be able to speak human language fluently, dynamically and with a full understanding of its many nuances.

Recommendation engines: The machine learning used in recommendation algorithms, such as those used by Netflix, contains the data parsing and decision-making algorithms that could one day be a part of an ASI neural network.

Generative AI: Open AI’s ChatGPT uses a large language model trained on a massive dataset of text and code, allowing it to process and generate human language with remarkable fluency and accuracy. Its ability to understand the complexity of written sentences, engage in conversation and generate creative output like poems, scripts and music is crucial to achieving human-level intelligence.

Self-driving cars: Tesla has shown the potential of self-driving cars. Self-driving cars utilize a combination of sensors, cameras and powerful AI algorithms to navigate roads autonomously. The advanced perception and decision-making capabilities developed for self-driving cars are directly relevant to ASI. The ability to process complex sensory data and make real-time decisions in dynamic environments is a crucial aspect of general intelligence, a key goal of ASI research.

Healthcare: AI is also making significant strides in healthcare, with machine intelligence now analyzing medical images and data to assist doctors in diagnosing diseases. Companies like IBM Watson Health and DeepMind Health are developing AI-powered systems that can detect cancer, heart disease and other conditions with high accuracy. These advancements in medical AI are paving the way for developing even more sophisticated systems that could one day diagnose and treat diseases autonomously. The ability to process and interpret complex medical data is essential to achieving human-level or even superhuman medical expertise, a key area of interest in ASI research.

The potential impact of ASI is immense, with the potential to revolutionize various aspects of human life. However, addressing the ethical and societal challenges associated with powerful AI is crucial. AI researchers, computer scientists, technology giants and world governments must carefully consider the potential benefits and risks of ASI to ensure that this transformative technology is used responsibly and ethically for the betterment of humanity.