Enhancing data security and compliance in the XaaS Era

Business leaders need to take note of the importance of hybrid cloud support, while acknowledging the reality that modern enterprises often require a mix of cloud and on-premises environments to support their data storage and applications. The fact is that different workloads have different needs to operate efficiently.

This means that you cannot have all your workloads in one place, whether it’s on premises, in public or private cloud or at the edge. One example is our work with CrushBank. The institution uses watsonx to streamline desk operations with AI by arming its IT staff with improved information. This has led to improved productivity and , which ultimately enhances the customer experience. A custom hybrid cloud strategy manages security, data latency and performance, so your people can get out of the business of IT and into their business.

This all begins with building a hybrid cloud XaaS environment by increasing your data protection capabilities to support the privacy and security of application data, without the need to modify the application itself. At IBM, security and compliance is at the heart of everything we do.

We recently expanded the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center, a suite of modernized cloud security and compliance solutions designed to help enterprises mitigate risk and protect data across their hybrid, multicloud environments and workloads. In this XaaS era, where data is the lifeblood of digital transformation, investing in robust data protection is paramount for success.