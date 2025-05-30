What is cryptojacking?

Hackers use cryptojacking code (a type of malware) to produce and collect valuable cryptocurrency without incurring any associated costs. Essentially, they trick their victims into spending their own resources without reaping any of the rewards. Cryptojacking is a growing threat within the cybersecurity landscape. According to the 2024 Sonicwall Cyber Threat Report, cryptojacking incidents rose by 659% in 2023.

The resources to mine cryptocurrency can be expensive. Successful cryptojacking attacks effectively force their unaware victims to incur the costs of the cryptocurrency mining process, while the cryptojacker collects the profits.

Cryptojacking attacks can be carried out over the web, through browser-based cryptojacking scripts (often embedded in JavaScript code on a webpage), or through cryptojacking malware delivered as apps or as trojan-style viruses through social engineering or phishing attacks. Desktops, laptops, servers, smartphones and other mobile devices infected with cryptojacking code or cryptojacking software often suffer from dramatically reduced performance, resulting in operational downtime on top of higher electricity bills.

Cryptojacking is different from other types of cybercrime. Whereas cyberthreats like data exfiltration or ransomware attacks typically seek to steal or commandeer user data, cryptojacking code effectively steals processing power and electricity. Cryptomining malware is designed to inject targets with subtle malicious code designed to evade detection for as long as possible.