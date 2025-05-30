What is cryptojacking?

8 minutes
Cryptojacking is a type of cyberattack in which cybercriminals hijack the computing resources of victims’ devices in order to mine cryptocurrency without permission.
Hackers use cryptojacking code (a type of malware) to produce and collect valuable cryptocurrency without incurring any associated costs. Essentially, they trick their victims into spending their own resources without reaping any of the rewards. Cryptojacking is a growing threat within the cybersecurity landscape. According to the 2024 Sonicwall Cyber Threat Report, cryptojacking incidents rose by 659% in 2023.
The resources to mine cryptocurrency can be expensive. Successful cryptojacking attacks effectively force their unaware victims to incur the costs of the cryptocurrency mining process, while the cryptojacker collects the profits.
Cryptojacking attacks can be carried out over the web, through browser-based cryptojacking scripts (often embedded in JavaScript code on a webpage), or through cryptojacking malware delivered as apps or as trojan-style viruses through social engineering or phishing attacks. Desktops, laptops, servers, smartphones and other mobile devices infected with cryptojacking code or cryptojacking software often suffer from dramatically reduced performance, resulting in operational downtime on top of higher electricity bills.
Cryptojacking is different from other types of cybercrime. Whereas cyberthreats like data exfiltration or ransomware attacks typically seek to steal or commandeer user data, cryptojacking code effectively steals processing power and electricity. Cryptomining malware is designed to inject targets with subtle malicious code designed to evade detection for as long as possible.
Cryptocurrency is a type of digital asset that has no physical representation but can be exchanged for goods and services like traditional fiat currency. A main innovation of cryptocurrencies is the ability to send funds directly between parties without the need for intermediaries. Cryptocurrencies are created by using blockchain technology.
A blockchain is like a virtual ledger that records all the transactions made by using a specific blockchain system. Cryptocurrency blockchains are often open source, allowing anyone to examine the underlying code.
In addition to cryptocurrency, blockchain systems are also useful for other applications that need to track and validate any type of records. Furthermore, private blockchains can be employed by systems that are tracking sensitive information.
What makes a blockchain so powerful is decentralization. A public blockchain, such as the one used by Bitcoin, is not stored at any one single source. Instead, the blockchain is duplicated over any number of nodes—disparate computer systems each running cryptomining software that monitors and verifies the validity of the shared blockchain.
When a transaction is made over the blockchain, a certain threshold of nodes must validate the transaction before it is written into the overall ledger. This process assures that each transaction is legitimate and solves common digital currency problems like double spending or fraud. Although the identities of individual users might be anonymous, all the transactions on a public blockchain are public knowledge available to anyone with access.
In the case of cryptocurrency, the blockchain also stores some tokens, or coins. These coins are encrypted in complicated math problems called hash blocks. To generate a new coin, users on the blockchain system must devote their compute resources to decrypting each hash. This process is called cryptomining and typically requires tremendous amounts of processing power. Users who use their own resources to generate new coins and validate the transactions of other users are referred to as miners.
Solving crypto hashes and validating transactions can be expensive, both in terms of hardware and electricity costs. Coins are a payment for miners who foot the cost of hardware and energy. Decrypting an entire hash block requires far more resources than validating a transaction. This means that transaction verification is compensated at a smaller rate, calculated as a proportional percentage of the value of the transaction correlated to the resources required.
A legitimate cryptocurrency mining operation can incur major operational expenses in the form of high electricity costs and expensive hardware. An example can be graphics processing units (GPUs) designed for improved processing power and efficiency beyond what a standard central processing unit (CPU) can offer. However, while some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin require extreme amounts of energy and computing power, other currencies, such as Monero, require far less.
A successful cryptojacker might be able to commandeer the CPUs (or any type of processor) of many victims. They can effectively steal unused CPU cycles and use them to perform cryptomining calculations, sending any gained coins to their own anonymous digital wallet. In aggregate, many slower processors can still generate a significant amount of cryptocurrency. A cryptojacker might accomplish this directly (by infecting a target’s computer with malware) or indirectly (by siphoning processor cycles while a user visits an infected website).
There are three main types of cryptojacking that can be used effectively, either independently or as a hybrid approach. More advanced types of cryptojacking code can behave like a worm virus, infecting connected resources and mutating its own code to evade detection. These are the three types of cryptojacking:
Depending on the type of attack, most cryptojacking incidents follow a similar four-stage process.
The first phase of a cryptojacking attack revolves around exposing a target to malicious code. For a cybercriminal to commit cryptojacking, they must find a method to introduce some type of cryptojacking script into the victim’s system.
This might look like a phishing email that tricks a target into downloading a cryptomining program, or it can be as innocuous as a JavaScript-enabled ad on a reputable website.
The deployment stage begins once malicious code has entered the target’s system. During this phase, the cryptomining script begins to run in the background, drawing as little attention to itself as possible. The longer a cryptojacking script goes unnoticed, the more profitable it can be.
The “best” cryptomining scripts are designed to misallocate as much processing power as they can without noticeably impacting a target's system performance. While deploying a script that draws relatively low computing power is in the cryptominer’s best interest because it helps them avoid detection, cryptojacking codes are greedy by nature. They often hog resources at the expense of broader system performance and higher energy expenses.
Once the deployment stage is complete, the mining stage begins. After a successful deployment, cryptojacking code will begin using the target’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrency. They do that by either solving complicated cryptographic hashes that generate new coins or by verifying blockchain transactions to earn cryptocurrency rewards.
All these rewards are sent to a digital wallet controlled by the cryptojacker. Victims of cryptojacking have no way to claim the cryptocurrency generated by the resources they pay for.
Cryptocurrency is harder to track than traditional types of assets. While some coins are more anonymous than others, it can be impossible to recover any currency mined through cryptojacking. Even though transactions made on public blockchains are public knowledge, tracing ill-gotten crypto to identifiable cybercriminals is difficult. And decentralized finance (DeFi) tools can make tracking cryptojackers even harder. These tools allow cryptocurrency holders to pool crypto resources into tools like finance pools that function like traditional investment opportunities, paying dividends without having to withdraw initial capital. While these tools are designed for and used by many legitimate investors, bad actors can take advantage of the decentralized nature of crypto to cover their tracks.
Infiltration is always the first step in any cryptojacking attack. Cryptojacking is a dangerous form of cybercrime because there are many ways for hackers to deliver cryptojacking code. Some ways a hacker might infiltrate a target victim’s system include:
For individuals, running cryptomining software in the background on computers used for other tasks isn’t profitable. However, at a scale, these small gains can add up. Cryptojacking can be profitable when successful hackers are able to infect many individual systems. Especially because cryptohackers aren’t paying hardware or energy costs.
Generally, because cryptomining is such a resource-intensive procedure, legitimate cryptominers almost always use dedicated, top-of-the-line hardware for their operations. While some enterprise or even consumer-grade hardware is capable of cryptomining, best practices do not recommend devoting anything less than 90% of compute resources to mining operations.
While the costs associated with creating and operating a dedicated cryptomining rig have led hobbyists to mine on their mainline hardware, doing so rarely generates significant yields. And the profits from such activities are often deeply undercut by not only the cost of the additional energy consumed performing the intensive mining computations, but also wear and tear on expensive hardware.
For businesses and large organizations, the costs of cryptojacking are even greater, including operational slowdown and potential data privacy violations. Major impacts of cryptojacking for business include the following.
The first sign of a cryptojacking infection is general system slowdowns. Systems infected with cryptojacking code can’t use their full resources, and they operate at reduced capacity. Attempting to use a system that’s also mining crypto in the background might result in sluggish and unresponsive apps or even system-wide crashes.
Because cryptomining consumes so much electricity, cryptojacking victims see dramatic increases in their energy bills.
Because cryptomining is so demanding, victims can also suffer financial losses from hardware wear and tear.
While not all cryptomining code used by cryptojackers is created with malicious intent, there’s no reason to expect cybercriminals to be concerned with network security when infiltrating victims’ systems with malware. Any individual or organization infected by cryptojacking software should be concerned about better defending their security vulnerabilities against any other malicious code that might already be deployed inside their systems.
Successfully deployed cryptojacking software essentially gives outside bad actors unauthorized system access. For highly regulated industries like finance or healthcare, this unauthorized access can constitute a regulatory violation, leading to costly fines.
Beyond the direct costs associated with cryptojacking, organizations that fall victim can also suffer reputational damage, leading to a loss of public trust and potential future business.
Cryptojacking attacks are designed to run in the background, remaining hidden and unknown for as long as they can. As such, cryptojacking codes can be hard to detect. However, there are a few tell-tale signs that a system might be infected with malicious cryptomining software:
Defending against cryptojacking requires a holistic approach that is, fortunately, congruent with many other leading cybersecurity strategies for general security hygiene. The following are common and effective defense measures:
