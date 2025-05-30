DDoS attacks can take an organization’s applications, websites, servers and other resources offline, disrupting service for users and costing significant money in terms of lost business and damaged reputation.

DDoS attacks can also prevent organizations from meeting their service level agreements (SLAs), which can drive customers away. If an organization’s systems are not available on-demand, users might decide to take their business elsewhere.

These cyberthreats increasingly target critical infrastructure, such as financial services and public utilities. A recent study reported that DDoS attacks against critical infrastructure have increased by 55% in the last four years.

Moreover, DDoS attacks are often used as cover for even more damaging cyberattacks. For example, hackers sometimes launch a DDoS attack to distract the victim so they can deploy ransomware to a network while the cybersecurity team is occupied with the DDoS attack.

DDoS mitigation solutions and DDoS protection services can help organizations stop many of these attacks altogether, preventing outages in key sectors and services. If they cannot stop an attack, they can significantly reduce downtime to help ensure business continuity.

Modern DDoS protection solutions can help defend both on-premises and cloud-based assets, enabling organizations to protect resources regardless of where they are located.