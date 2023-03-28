What is scareware?

Scareware scams start with a message: a spoofed text, a phishing email, or—most often—a browser window pop-up. The hallmark of a scareware message is the use of scare tactics, like threats of a virus or legal action, to get the victim to take immediate action.

Scareware pop-ups may use the logos of real companies, like Google, to seem legitimate. Scammers may also use URLs and product names that seem legitimate, like “Mac Virus Defense” or “Windows Fixer.” Some scammers disguise their pop-ups as notifications from the device’s operating system, flashing warnings like “Android has detected a problem!” Other scammers make their messages look like reports from a real antivirus program, for example, “A recent scan found five viruses on your device.”

After scaring victims, scareware messages offer a “solution” to their “problem.” Usually, scammers instruct victims to download fake security software or pay a fee. If users comply, a few things can happen:

The user follows the message to a scam website, where they enter their credit card information to buy the software. There is no software, and scammers steal the victim's data to commit identity theft.

Instead of stealing data, some scammers charge users for software that doesn’t do anything—except maybe slow their device down.

In the worst case, scareware programs are Trojan horses carrying malicious software, like spyware that secretly collects personal data.

Even if a victim doesn’t follow the scammers’ instructions, scareware can get onto their device. Some hackers design their pop-up windows so that clicking the “close” button starts a covert drive-by download.