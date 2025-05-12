What is identity security?

Identity security is a cybersecurity discipline focused on protecting digital identities and the systems that manage them. It helps organizations verify identities, enforce access controls and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data, systems and services.
As organizations adopt cloud services, support remote work and manage diverse endpoints and applications, network perimeters become fuzzier, and perimeter-based defenses grow less effective. Digital identities—the distinct profiles that represent users, devices or applications in a system—have become critical to maintaining data security.
According to the IBM® Cost of a Data Breach Report, stolen or compromised credentials are the most common initial attack vector, responsible for 16% of data breaches. When hackers get their hands on user credentials, they use them to take over valid accounts and abuse their privileges.
Identity security helps ensure that only authorized users can access specific resources while minimizing the risks of identity- and credential-based attacks.
With effective identity security, organizations can reduce vulnerabilities, improve operational efficiency and protect against cyberthreats such as phishing attacks and data breaches.
Historically, organizations protected their systems and data by establishing a secure network perimeter protected by tools such as firewalls, virtual private networks (VPNs) and antivirus software. This “digital fence” assumed that everything on-premises inside the corporate network was trustworthy, while everything outside had to be blocked.
But with digital transformation, that neat perimeter disappeared. As organizations adopted remote work, hybrid and multicloud environments and third-party software as a service (SaaS) tools, the corporate network became too diffuse for perimeter-based security.
Security strategies shifted, too, from securing network assets to securing access, placing digital identities at the center of cybersecurity. The question becomes not “What network are you on?” but “Who are you, and should you be accessing this?”
Threat actors, too, adapted. Rather than breaching firewalls, they began targeting identities directly by using phishing, credential theft and session hijacking to impersonate users and escalate privileges. According to the IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, the abuse of valid accounts is one of the most common ways that hackers break into enterprise networks, accounting for 30% of cyberattacks.
In this environment, identity security emerged as a distinct cybersecurity discipline, focused on protecting digital identities and their associated access privileges from theft, misuse and abuse.
Identity security builds on identity and access management (IAM), a security framework for managing user identities and controlling access to systems and data. It adds protection, detection and response capabilities focused specifically on securing digital identities.
In other words, identity security doesn't replace IAM—it extends it with capabilities such as continuous monitoring, contextual access enforcement and automated responses to suspicious activity. Where IAM determines who gets access, identity security helps ensure access remains secure.
Together, identity security and IAM form the foundation of modern identity security solutions, helping organizations secure digital identities, manage user permissions and defend against identity-based cyberthreats.
Identity security is a discipline that unites several distinct tools and practices into a cohesive program for protecting digital identities throughout their lifecycle. This comprehensive security framework enables organizations to streamline access management while maintaining robust data protection.
Key components of identity security include:
Digital identities are the cornerstones of identity security. They represent users, devices and apps in enterprise systems.
Identity security protects these digital entities from unauthorized access so that malicious actors cannot misuse their permissions to steal data, harm assets or cause other damage.
Common types of identities include:
As organizations adopt more cloud services and ramp up automation efforts, machine identities and service accounts have come to outnumber human user accounts in many networks. One estimate places the ratio of nonhuman to human identities in a typical enterprise at 10:1.1 The growth of generative AI and AI agents might accelerate this trend even further.
Identity security helps maintain visibility and control across this expanding identity landscape, facilitating secure access for authorized users while reducing an organization’s attack surface.
Authentication verifies that users are who they claim to be—the first critical checkpoint in identity security. Strong authentication is essential for reducing the risk of unauthorized access to user accounts and sensitive data.
Key authentication methods include:
Access control determines what authenticated users can access and what actions they're permitted to perform in a system.
Identity security frameworks favor strong access policies based on the principle of least privilege. That is, users have only the access necessary to do their job functions—not more, not less.
Common access control approaches include:
IGA helps ensure that digital identities have the right access levels and that access is tracked to meet internal and regulatory requirements.
While IAM solutions control who gets access to systems and data, IGA focuses on whether that access is appropriate, justified and actively monitored. IGA provides an operational framework for managing identity lifecycles and access entitlements, reducing access-related risk and enforcing security policies.
IGA is also an important part of complying with regulatory standards such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It helps organizations prove that access to sensitive systems and data is correctly assigned and regularly reviewed. It also generates audit trails to support internal reviews and external audits.
Key functions of IGA include:
ITDR enhances identity security with advanced capabilities to protect identity infrastructure and address identity-based attacks. While not always included in standard identity security solutions, ITDR is becoming more common as organizations seek robust security measures against the growing threat of identity-based attacks.
Key capabilities of ITDR include:
Identity security augments core IAM controls to deliver key benefits:
Enhanced security posture
Regulatory compliance
Operational efficiency
Identity security can help reduce the likelihood and impact of account hijacking, credential theft, unauthorized access and other identity-based attacks.
Zero trust security frameworks enforce granular security policies for each individual connection between users, devices, applications and data. Identity security helps implement this model through strong authentication requirements, tailored access controls and continuous monitoring tools.
Identity security platforms such as ITDR systems continuously monitor for suspicious activity, such as unexpected privilege escalations, implausible login locations or unusual data download spikes. ITDRs automatically respond with containment actions, such as revoking access, ending sessions and alerting security teams.
Administrative and service accounts are attractive targets for hackers because they hold high-level permissions. Identity security tools can place additional controls around these accounts, such as credential vaulting, just-in-time provisioning and session monitoring.
Identity security tools can help organizations maintain—and prove—compliance with relevant rules.
Many identity governance tools can monitor user activity against standards set by HIPAA, GDPR or other regulations. These tools flag or block noncompliant activity, such as an after-hours attempt to open medical records or an unfamiliar device accessing payroll data.
Some identity governance tools can record user sessions in detail, from login to access to termination. This recording creates robust audit trails that help organizations prove compliance and pinpoint violations for remediation.
Identity security systems can help streamline day-to-day organizational operations.
Some identity security tools automatically revoke users’ permissions when they are no longer necessary—for example, when a user changes roles—eliminating the need to manually review user permissions for alignment.
A comprehensive identity security framework can integrate formerly disparate systems—PAM, IAM, ITDR—into a unified system, enabling faster sharing of information, greater insight into enterprise identities and simplified identity management overall.
Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are affecting identity security as both a threat and an opportunity.
As a threat, generative AI (gen AI) helps attackers launch effective identity-based attacks in greater numbers and less time. According to the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, X-Force analysts have seen hackers use gen AI to generate deepfake voices and videos, craft convincing phishing emails and even write malicious code.
As an opportunity, AI-powered identity threat detection and prevention tools are growing more common, enabling organizations to detect and stop attacks more quickly. For example, by using machine learning, ITDR solutions can create baseline models of normal user behavior, which they use to identify suspicious deviations that might constitute threats.
