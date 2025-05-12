What is identity security?

Historically, organizations protected their systems and data by establishing a secure network perimeter protected by tools such as firewalls, virtual private networks (VPNs) and antivirus software. This “digital fence” assumed that everything on-premises inside the corporate network was trustworthy, while everything outside had to be blocked.

But with digital transformation, that neat perimeter disappeared. As organizations adopted remote work, hybrid and multicloud environments and third-party software as a service (SaaS) tools, the corporate network became too diffuse for perimeter-based security.

Security strategies shifted, too, from securing network assets to securing access, placing digital identities at the center of cybersecurity. The question becomes not “What network are you on?” but “Who are you, and should you be accessing this?”

Threat actors, too, adapted. Rather than breaching firewalls, they began targeting identities directly by using phishing, credential theft and session hijacking to impersonate users and escalate privileges. According to the IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, the abuse of valid accounts is one of the most common ways that hackers break into enterprise networks, accounting for 30% of cyberattacks.

In this environment, identity security emerged as a distinct cybersecurity discipline, focused on protecting digital identities and their associated access privileges from theft, misuse and abuse.

Identity security builds on identity and access management (IAM), a security framework for managing user identities and controlling access to systems and data. It adds protection, detection and response capabilities focused specifically on securing digital identities.

In other words, identity security doesn't replace IAM—it extends it with capabilities such as continuous monitoring, contextual access enforcement and automated responses to suspicious activity. Where IAM determines who gets access, identity security helps ensure access remains secure.

Together, identity security and IAM form the foundation of modern identity security solutions, helping organizations secure digital identities, manage user permissions and defend against identity-based cyberthreats.