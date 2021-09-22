What is multicloud?

Multicloud is the use of cloud services from more than one cloud vendor. It gives organizations the flexibility to optimize performance, control cost and avoid vendor lock-in.
It can be as simple as using software-as-a-service (SaaS) from different cloud vendors like Salesforce and Workday for example. But in the enterprise, multicloud typically refers to running enterprise applications on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) or infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) from multiple cloud services providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud® and Microsoft Azure.
A multicloud solution is a cloud computing solution that's portable across multiple cloud providers' cloud infrastructures. Multicloud solutions are typically built on open source, cloud-native technologies, such as Kubernetes that are supported by all public cloud providers. They also typically include capabilities for managing workloads across multiple clouds with a central console or single pane of glass.
Many of the leading cloud providers and cloud solution providers such as VMware, offer multicloud solutions for compute infrastructure, development, data warehousing, cloud storage, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), disaster recovery or business continuity and more.
The overarching value of multicloud to the enterprise is that it prevents vendor lock-in, performance problems, limited options or unnecessary costs resulting from using only one cloud vendor. A multicloud strategy offers organizations:
The key to maximizing the benefits of a multicloud architecture is to manage applications and resources across multiple clouds centrally as if they were part of a single cloud. But multicloud management comes with multiple challenges including:
Organizations use multicloud management tools or preferably a multicloud management platform, to monitor and manage their multicloud deployments as if they were a single cloud environment. The best multicloud management platforms typically offer:
Hybrid cloud is the use of both public cloud and private cloud environments, with management, orchestration and portability between them that enables an organization to use them as a single, unified, optimized IT infrastructure.
Multicloud and hybrid cloud are not mutually exclusive. In fact, most enterprise hybrid clouds are hybrid multiclouds, in that they include public or private cloud services from at least two cloud service vendors.
Hybrid multicloud builds on multicloud benefits with:
