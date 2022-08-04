What is shadow IT?

While employees typically adopt shadow IT for its perceived benefits, shadow IT assets pose potential security risks to the organization. Those risks include:

Loss of IT visibility and control

Because the IT team is generally unaware of specific shadow IT assets, security vulnerabilities in these assets go unaddressed. According to the IBM Security Randori State of Attack Surface Management 2022 report, the average organization has 30% more exposed assets than its asset management programs have identified. End users or departmental teams may not understand the importance of updates, patching, configurations, permissions, and critical security and regulatory controls for these assets, further exacerbating the organization’s exposure.

Data insecurity

Sensitive data may be stored on, accessed by, or transmitted through unsecured shadow IT devices and apps, putting the company at risk of data breaches or leaks. Data stored in shadow IT applications will not be caught during backups of officially sanctioned IT resources, making it hard to recover information after data loss. And shadow IT can also contribute to data inconsistency: when data is spread across multiple shadow IT assets without any centralized management, employees may be working with unofficial, invalid or outdated information.

Compliance issues

Regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, and the General Data Protection Regulation have stringent requirements for processing personally identifiable information. Shadow IT solutions spun up by employees and departments without compliance expertise may not meet these data security standards, leading to fines or legal action against the organization.

Business inefficiencies

Shadow IT applications may not integrate easily with sanctioned IT infrastructure, obstructing workflows that rely on shared information or assets. The IT team is unlikely to account for shadow IT resources when introducing new sanctioned assets or provisioning IT infrastructure for a given department. As a result, the IT department may make changes to the network or network resources in ways that disrupt the functionality of the shadow IT assets teams rely on.