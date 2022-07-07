What is attack surface management?

Attack surface management (ASM) is the continuous discovery, analysis, prioritization, remediation and monitoring of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors that make up an organization’s attack surface.
Unlike other cybersecurity disciplines, ASM is conducted entirely from a hacker’s perspective, rather than the perspective of the defender. It identifies targets and assesses risks based on the opportunities they present to a malicious attacker.
ASM relies on many of the same methods and resources that hackers use. Many ASM tasks and technologies are devised and performed by ‘ethical hackers’ who are familiar with cybercriminals’ behaviors and skilled at duplicating their actions.
External attack surface management (EASM), a relatively new ASM technology, is sometimes used interchangeably with ASM. However, EASM focuses specifically on the vulnerabilities and risks presented by an organization’s external or internet-facing IT assets—sometimes referred to as an organization’s digital attack surface.
ASM also addresses vulnerabilities in an organization’s physical and social engineering attack surfaces, such as malicious insiders or inadequate end-user training against phishing scams.
Increased cloud adoption, digital transformation and remote work expansion in recent years made the average company’s digital footprint and attack surface larger, more distributed and more dynamic, with new assets that connect to the company network daily.
Traditional asset discovery, risk assessment and vulnerability management processes, which were developed when corporate networks were more stable and centralized, can‘t keep up with the speed at which new vulnerabilities and attack vectors arise in today's networks. Penetration testing, for example, can test for suspected vulnerabilities in known assets, but it can’t help security teams identify new cyber risks and vulnerabilities that arise daily.
But ASM‘s continuous workflow and hacker’s perspective enable security teams and security operations centers (SOCs) to establish a proactive security posture in the face of a constantly growing and morphing attack surface. ASM solutions provide real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and attack vectors as they emerge.
They can draw on information from traditional risk assessment and vulnerability management tools and processes for greater context when analyzing and prioritizing vulnerabilities. And they can integrate with threat detection and response technologies—including security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint detection and response (EDR) or extended detection and response (XDR)—to improve threat mitigation and accelerate threat response enterprise-wide.
ASM consists of four core processes: Asset discovery, classification and prioritization, remediation and monitoring. Again, because the size and shape of the digital attack surface changes constantly, the processes are carried out continuously, and ASM solutions automate these processes whenever possible. The goal is to arm security teams with complete and current inventory of exposed assets and to accelerate response to the vulnerabilities and threats that present the greatest risk to the organization.
Asset discovery automatically and continuously scans for and identifies internet-facing hardware, software and cloud assets that could act as entry points for a hacker or cybercriminal trying to attack an organization. These assets can include:
Once assets are identified, they are classified, analyzed for vulnerabilities and prioritized by ‘attackability‘—essentially an objective measure of how likely hackers are to target them.
Assets are inventoried by identity, IP address, ownership and connections to the other assets in the IT infrastructure. They’re analyzed for the exposures they might have, the causes of those exposures (e.g., misconfigurations, coding errors, missing patches) and the kinds of attacks that hackers may carry out through these exposures (e.g., stealing sensitive data, spreading ransomware or other malware).
Next, the vulnerabilities are prioritized for remediation. Prioritization is a risk assessment exercise: Typically, each vulnerability is given security rating or risk score based on
Typically, vulnerabilities are remediated in order of priority. This can involve:
Remediation can also involve broader, cross-asset measures for addressing vulnerabilities, such as implementing least-privileged access or multi-factor authentication (MFA).
Because security risks in the organization's attack surface change any time new assets are deployed or existing assets are deployed in new ways, both the inventoried assets of the network and the network itself are continuously monitored and scanned for vulnerabilities. Continuous monitoring enables ASM to detect and assess new vulnerabilities and attack vectors in real time, and alert security teams to any new vulnerabilities that need immediate attention.
