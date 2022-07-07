What is attack surface management?

Unlike other cybersecurity disciplines, ASM is conducted entirely from a hacker’s perspective, rather than the perspective of the defender. It identifies targets and assesses risks based on the opportunities they present to a malicious attacker.

ASM relies on many of the same methods and resources that hackers use. Many ASM tasks and technologies are devised and performed by ‘ethical hackers’ who are familiar with cybercriminals’ behaviors and skilled at duplicating their actions.

External attack surface management (EASM), a relatively new ASM technology, is sometimes used interchangeably with ASM. However, EASM focuses specifically on the vulnerabilities and risks presented by an organization’s external or internet-facing IT assets—sometimes referred to as an organization’s digital attack surface.

ASM also addresses vulnerabilities in an organization’s physical and social engineering attack surfaces, such as malicious insiders or inadequate end-user training against phishing scams.