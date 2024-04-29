Derived from the Greek words for “hidden writing,” cryptography is the science of obscuring transmitted information so that it may only be read by the intended recipient. The applications of cryptography are endless. From the quotidian end-to-end message authentication on WhatsApp to the practical digital signatures on legal forms or even the CPU-draining ciphers that are used for mining cryptocurrency , cryptography became an essential aspect of the digital world and a critical cybersecurity component for protecting sensitive data from hackers and other cybercriminals.

The practice of cryptology dates back to ancient times, with one of the earliest examples being attributed to Julius Caesar himself. Modern cryptosystems are far more advanced but still function in similar ways. Most cryptosystems begin with an unencrypted message known as plaintext, which is then encrypted into an indecipherable code known as ciphertext by using one or more encryption keys.

This ciphertext is then transmitted to a recipient. If the ciphertext is intercepted and the encryption algorithm is strong, the ciphertext is useless to any unauthorized eavesdroppers because they will not be able to break the code. However, the intended recipient will easily be able to decipher the text, assuming that they have the correct decryption key.

Before diving deeper, let’s look at the core features of strong cryptographic frameworks: