What is data?

Organizations collect data from various sources and in various formats, including non-numerical qualitative data (such as customer reviews) and numerical quantitative data (such as sales figures). Other examples of data include public data, such as government statistics and census records, and private data, such as customer purchase histories or a person’s healthcare records.

Over the past decade, big data—large, complex data sets from sources such as social media, e-commerce and financial transactions—has driven digital transformation across industries. In fact, big data has earned the nickname “the new oil” due to its value as a driver of business growth and innovation.

In recent years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has further increased the focus on data. Organizations need data to train machine learning (ML) models and refine predictive algorithms. The more high-quality data these AI systems analyze, the more accurate and effective they become.

As data’s volume, complexity and importance grow, organizations need effective data management processes to keep information organized and accessible for data analysis.

At the same time, mounting concerns around data security and privacy—from both users and regulators—have placed growing emphasis on data protection and compliance with laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).