What is data reliability?

The more reliable data is, the more trustworthy it becomes. Trust in data provides a solid foundation for drawing meaningful insights and well-informed decision-making, whether in academic research, business analytics or public policy.

Inaccurate or unreliable data can lead to incorrect conclusions, flawed models and poor decision-making. It’s why more and more companies are introducing Chief Data Officers—a number that has doubled among the top publicly traded companies between 2019 and 2021.1

The risks of bad data combined with the competitive advantages of accurate data mean that data reliability initiatives should be the priority of every business. To be successful, it’s important to understand what’s involved in assessing and improving reliability—which comes down in large part to data observability—and then to set clear responsibilities and goals for improvement.

Implementing end-to-end data observability helps data engineering teams ensure data reliability across their data stack by identifying, troubleshooting and resolving problems before bad data issues have a chance to spread.