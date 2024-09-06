What is AI data management?

Both traditional, rules-based AI and more advanced generative AI models can help with data management.

Modern enterprises own vast amounts of data on everything from financial transactions and product inventory to employee records and customer preferences. Organizations that use this data to inform decision-making and drive business initiatives can gain significant advantages over their competitors.

However, the challenge comes from making these large datasets accurate, reliable and accessible enough for people to use them in practice.

The IBM® Data Differentiator reports that 82% of enterprises experience data silos that stymie key workflows. As much as 68% of organizational data never gets analyzed, meaning the business never realizes the full benefit of that data.

AI and ML tools can help organizations put their data to use by optimizing tasks such as integrating data sources, cleaning data and retrieving data. As a result, businesses can make more data-driven decisions.

AI data management also helps organizations build the pipelines of high-quality data they need to train and deploy their own AI models and machine learning algorithms.