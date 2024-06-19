What is master data management?

MDM involves establishing workflows to streamline these processes and guarantee consistent data handling across the organization. This master data is shared and used by various applications and systems within the organization to reduce data fragmentation, siloed data, duplication and inaccuracies.

Supported by a well-defined data model and solid data stewardship to dictate how master data is structured and related, MDM is crucial for supporting informed data-driven decisions and operational efficiency.

For example, in a large organization, different departments might maintain separate records of the same customer, leading to inconsistencies and inefficiencies. MDM helps to create a "golden record," a single source of truth that integrates data from various sources, affirming that everyone in the organization works with the same information.

APIs facilitate data integration from multiple source systems, enabling seamless data exchange and certifying that the master data is consistently updated. This 360-degree view of data entities facilitates better data handling throughout the organization.