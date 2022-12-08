What is a database schema?

In both logical schemas and physical schemas, database tables will have a primary key or a foreign key, which will act as unique identifiers for individual entries in a table. These keys are used in SQL statements to join tables together, creating a unified view of information. Schema diagrams are particularly helpful in showing these relationships between tables, and they enable analysts to understand the keys that they should join on. There are two additional types of schemas are also commonly referenced in the context of relational database management systems (RDBMS); these are known as star schemas and snowflake schemas.

While conceptual, logical, and physical schemas contain different levels of information about databases in their diagrams, star and snowflake schemas represent those relationships between entities differently. More specifically, a star schema is a type of relational database schema that is composed of a single, central fact table that is surrounded by dimension tables. This tends to be considered a simpler schema compared to the snowflake schema.

A snowflake schema consists of one fact table that is connected to many dimension tables, which can be connected to other dimension tables through a many-to-one relationship. This schema offers the advantage of low levels of data redundancy but is not as effective when it comes to query performance.

As the name implies, a star schema tends to look like a star whereas a snowflake schema tends to resemble a snowflake.