What are data quality dimensions?

The six core dimensions—accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness, validity and uniqueness—help organizations maintain data integrity, assess the correctness of data elements and prevent data quality issues.

The concept of data quality dimensions was formalized in 1996 by Professors Richard Y. Wang and Diane M. Strong in their paper, “Beyond Accuracy: What Data Quality Means to Data Consumers,” 1 which originally identified 15 dimensions. The concept has since evolved significantly with no universal standard. However, six to 12 core dimensions remain the most widely adopted in practice.



A crucial part of data management strategies, data quality dimensions provide businesses with a clear framework for achieving high-quality data. By ensuring data meets standards for accuracy, completeness, consistency and other dimensions, organizations can reduce operational inefficiencies, improve customer satisfaction and maintain regulatory compliance.

High-quality data also supports advanced initiatives such as predictive modeling, artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and personalized services, ultimately driving better performance and competitive advantage.