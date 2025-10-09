What is data enrichment?

Data enrichment is a technique for improving data quality and usability by supplementing datasets with additional information from internal or external sources.

Organizations are collecting more data than ever before, but often that data lacks context or meaning. Data enrichment helps fill those gaps and improve understanding of existing data points, whether they’re in the form of raw data or a structured dataset. Augmenting data in this fashion can transform a dataset from inscrutable to enlightening, empowering organizations to make more informed decisions.

Data enrichment practices are often part of an enterprise’s data management and master data management programs. There are several types of data enrichment that organizations pursue depending on their business needs and data sources, such as demographic, firmographic and geographic enrichment. While data teams can manually perform data enrichment, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation help optimize data enrichment processes.

Common use cases for data enrichment are found within marketing strategy, but data enrichment processes can also play a role in areas such as cybersecurity, healthcare and urban planning. Data enrichment has also proven increasingly valuable in elevating the performance of machine learning models; it provides context and more complete data for more accurate predictions.