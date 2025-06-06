Driving smarter data enrichment: IBM and Tavily partner for Agentic AI solutions

Enterprises need more than just powerful models—they need outputs grounded in reality, tailored to their context and compliant with evolving governance standards. That’s where this integration shines.

Tavily—a search platform optimized for LLMs and autonomous agents—enables real-time access to web data, closing the gap between static models and the dynamic world they operate in. Its powerful search, extraction and crawl APIs deliver high-fidelity web data in real time, designed from the ground up for seamless LLM integration.

By combining IBM watsonx.ai’s Granite foundation models with Tavily’s real-time web search APIs, organizations can:

Ground AI outputs in current and verifiable information, bridging the knowledge cutoff of static LLMs. Enhance auditability and trust through transparent source citations for every enriched output. Accelerate workflows at scale, with high-speed research and enrichment—powering agents and automation with real-time insights in seconds.Adapt to any enterprise environment, thanks to an open, flexible architecture that supports proprietary data, custom search parameters and model-agnostic design.

This integration reflects IBM’s commitment to building responsible, production-ready AI—and Tavily’s mission to make the web truly usable for intelligent systems.