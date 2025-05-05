What is change data capture?

Change data capture, or CDC, is a technique for identifying and recording data changes in a database. CDC delivers these changes in real-time to different target systems, enabling the synchronization of data across an organization immediately after a database change occurs.

Change data capture is a method of real-time data integration, which functions to combine and harmonize data that may be siloed or inconsistent across the organization. Other methods include stream data integration, data virtualization and application integration.

The ability of CDC to keep systems up to date in real-time (and with low latency) is instrumental to the success of real-time data analytics, cloud migrations and even AI models. It has a variety of use cases across sectors, from retail to finance to healthcare, assisting with fraud detection, supply chain management and regulatory compliance.

There are multiple approaches to change data capture, with log-based CDC, timestamp-based CDC and trigger-based CDC among the most common. Enterprises can implement change data capture through database-native tools, open source platforms and third-party solutions.