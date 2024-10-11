What is a chief data officer (CDO)?

When it was first formally established at the turn of the 21st century, the CDO role focused on data governance and compliance with emerging regulatory mandates such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.



Today, the CDO role is more strategic, seeking to use data-driven insights to fuel business outcomes.

CDOs work directly with C-suite leaders to drive digital transformation and launch data-driven initiatives that improve profitability. According to the IBM Chief Data Officer Study, most top-performing chief data officers report directly to the CEO.

In some organizations, a CDO might report to the chief operating officer (COO), chief financial officer (CFO), chief information officer (CIO) or another senior-level executive.