

To be SOX compliant, public companies doing business in the US must:

Implement internal controls to protect financial data from tampering.



File regular reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) attesting to the effectiveness of security controls and the accuracy of financial disclosures.





Pass an annual independent audit of their financial statements and controls.

The SOX Act also sets rules for the accounting firms that audit public companies and the analysts who publish research on securities. The act imposes significant fines and criminal sentences for fraudulent financial activities and certain forms of noncompliance.

While SOX is a financial regulation, stakeholders from throughout the organization are involved in achieving compliance. IT departments and cybersecurity teams have become particularly important as organizations increasingly turn to technology solutions to protect financial information in complex enterprise networks.

According to a 2023 report by consulting firm Protiviti (link resides outside ibm.com), more than half of companies say SOX compliance takes longer to achieve now. The average organization spends more than USD 1 million on SOX compliance efforts every year.