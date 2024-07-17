As an area of expertise, data science is much larger in scope than the task of conducting data analytics and is considered its own career path. Those who work in the field of data science are known as data scientists. These professionals build statistical models, develop algorithms, train machine learning models and create frameworks to:

Forecast short- and long-term outcomes

Solve business problems

Identify opportunities

Support business strategy

Automate tasks and processes

Power BI platforms

In the world of information technology, data science jobs are currently in demand for many organizations and industries. To pursue a data science career, you need a deep understanding and expansive knowledge of machine learning and AI. Your skill set should include the ability to write in the programming languages Python, SAS, R and Scala. And you should have experience working with big data platforms such as Hadoop or Apache Spark. Additionally, data science requires experience in SQL database coding and an ability to work with unstructured data of various types, such as video, audio, pictures and text.

Data scientists will typically perform data analytics when collecting, cleaning and evaluating data. By analyzing datasets, data scientists can better understand their potential use in an algorithm or machine learning model. Data scientists also work closely with data engineers, who are responsible for building the data pipelines that provide the scientists with the data their models need, as well as the pipelines that models rely on for use in large-scale production.