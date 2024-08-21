Data science vs. machine learning: What’s the difference?

With the increase in data from social media, e-commerce sites, internet searches, customer surveys and elsewhere, a new field of study based on big data emerged. Those vast datasets, which continue to increase, let organizations monitor buying patterns and behaviors and make predictions.

Because the datasets are unstructured, though, it can be complicated and time-consuming to interpret the data for decision-making. That’s where data science comes in.

The term data science (link resides outside of ibm.com) was first used in the 1960s when it was interchangeable with the phrase “computer science.” “Data science” was first used as an independent discipline (link resides outside of ibm.com) in 2001. Both data science and machine learning are used by data engineers and in almost every industry.

The fields have evolved such that to work as a data analyst who views, manages and accesses data, you need to know Structured Query Language (SQL) as well as math, statistics, data visualization (to present the results to stakeholders) and data mining. It's also necessary to understand data cleaning and processing techniques. Because data analysts often build machine learning models, programming and AI knowledge are also valuable.