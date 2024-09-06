Why optimize your warehouse with a data lakehouse strategy

Since its introduction over a century ago, the gasoline-powered engine has remained largely unchanged. It’s simply been adapted over time to accommodate modern demands such as pollution controls, air conditioning and power steering.

Similarly, the relational database has been the foundation for data warehousing for as long as data warehousing has been around. Relational databases were adapted to accommodate the demands of new workloads, such as the data engineering tasks associated with structured and semi-structured data, and for building machine learning models.

Returning to the analogy, there have been significant changes to how we power cars. We now have gasoline-powered engines, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and hybrid vehicles. An August 2021 Forbes article (link resides outside ibm.com) referenced a 2021 Department of Energy Argonne National Laboratory publication indicating, “Hybrid electric vehicles (think: Prius) had the lowest total 15-year per-mile cost of driving in the Small SUV category beating BEVs”.

Just as hybrid vehicles help their owners balance the initial purchase price and cost over time, enterprises are attempting to find a balance between high performance and cost-effectiveness for their data and analytics ecosystem. Essentially, they want to run the right workloads in the right environment without having to copy datasets excessively.