What is a data architecture?

The design of a data architecture should be driven by business requirements and data needs, which data architects and data engineers use to define the respective data model and underlying data structures that support it. These designs typically facilitate a business strategy or business need, such as a reporting or data science initiative.

As new data sources appear from emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), a good data architecture helps ensure that data is manageable and useful, supporting data lifecycle management. More specifically, it can avoid redundant data storage, improve data quality through cleansing and deduplication and enable new applications such as generative AI.

Modern data architectures also provide mechanisms to integrate data across domains, such as between departments or geographies. They break down data silos without the huge complexity that comes with storing everything in one place.

Modern data architectures often use cloud platforms to manage and process data. While it can be more costly, its compute scalability enables important data processing tasks to be completed rapidly. The storage scalability also helps to cope with rising data volumes and ensure that all relevant data is available to improve the quality of training AI applications.