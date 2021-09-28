What is a data catalog?

Building on the brief definition above, metadata is data that describes a data asset or provides information about the asset that makes it easier to locate, evaluate, and understand.

The classic or most commonly used example of metadata is the card catalog or online catalog at a library. In these, each card or listing contains information about a book or publication (for example, title, author, subject, publication date, edition, location within the library, and summary or synopsis) that makes the publication easier for a reader to find and to evaluate. For example: Is it current or outdated? Does it have the information I’m looking for? Is the author someone I trust or whose work I enjoy?

There are many classes of metadata, but a data catalog deals primarily with three: technical metadata, process metadata, and business metadata.

Technical metadata



Technical metadata (also called structural metadata) describes how the data is organized and displayed to users by describing the structure of the data objects—such as tables, columns, rows, indexes, and connections. Technical metadata tells data professionals how they will need to work with the data—for example, if they can work with it as is, or if they need to transform it for analysis or integration.

Process metadata



Process metadata (also called administrative metadata) describes the circumstances of the data asset’s creation and when, how, and by whom it has been accessed, used, updated, or changed. It should also describe who has permission to access and use the data.

Process metadata provides information about the asset’s history and lineage, which can help an analyst decide if the asset is recent enough for the task at hand, if it comes from a reliable source, if it has been updated by trustworthy individuals, and so on. Process metadata can also be used to troubleshoot queries. And increasingly, process metadata is mined for information on software users or customers, such as what software they’re using and the level of service they’re experiencing.

Business metadata



Business metadata (sometimes referred to as external metadata) describes the business aspects of the data asset—the business value it has to the organization, its fitness for a particular purpose or various purposes, information about regulatory compliance, and more. Business metadata is where data professionals and line-of-business users speak the same language about data assets.

At a minimum, a data catalog should make it easy to find (or harvest) and organize all the existing metadata associated with any data asset in your organization. It should also provide tools that enable data experts to curate and enrich that metadata with tags, associations, ratings, annotations, and any other information and context that helps users find data faster and use it with confidence.