What is data storage?

There are two types of digital information: input and output data. Users provide the input data, and computers provide the output data. However, a computer's CPU can’t compute anything or produce output data without the user's input.

Users can enter the input data directly into a computer. However, early on in the computer era, they found that continually entering data manually is time- and energy-prohibitive. One short-term solution is computer memory, also known as random access memory (RAM). However, its storage capacity and memory retention are limited. Read-only memory (ROM) is, as the name suggests, where data can only be read but not necessarily edited. It controls a computer's basic functions.

Although computer scientists made significant advances in computer memory with the development of dynamic RAM (DRAM) and synchronous DRAM (SDRAM), they are still limited by cost, space and memory retention. When a computer powers down, so does the RAM's ability to retain data. The solution? Data storage.

With data storage space, users can save data onto a device. Should the computer power down, the data is retained. Instead of manually entering data into a computer, users can instruct the computer to pull data from storage devices. Computers can read input data from various sources as needed, and they can then create and save the output to the same sources or other storage locations. Users can also share data storage with others.

Today, organizations and users require data storage to meet high-level computational needs for big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The other side of requiring vast data storage is protecting against data loss due to disaster, failure or fraud. So, to avoid data loss, organizations can also employ data storage as a backup and restore solution.