What is immutable storage?

Immutable storage is a type of storage protocol that protects stored data by preventing any changes or alterations for either a set or indefinite amount of time.
In object-oriented and functional programming, an immutable object is any object whose state cannot be modified after it is created. Similarly, immutable storage cannot be edited, deleted or rewritten once it is created and saved until a predetermined retention period ends.
Immutable storage is used to preserve records and maintain data integrity, based on the principle of write-once-read-many (WORM) data security. These types of file systems allow stored data to be accessed repeatedly once created, but not modified.
Considering the increasing necessity for critical data integrity, secure data storage and reliable data backups, immutable storage presents numerous valuable advantages versus other types of file systems.
As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, traditional backup storage solutions are often insufficient. Ransomware attacks are increasingly targeting stored data directly with malware that can encrypt and lock users out of important systems (or even delete essential files entirely). Immutable backups provide a robust defense against these types of attacks by ensuring that a pristine backup is always available, thus preventing irreplaceable data loss.
Immutable storage and backup prevent data loss from various types of threats. These threats include accidental deletion to other insider threats like intentional data destruction or tampering. Even users who may have the required permissions cannot alter protected information. Whether accidental, intentional but incorrect, or specifically malicious, data that is stored as an immutable object cannot and will not be affected.
In industries like finance or healthcare that demand strict data retention policies, immutable storage ensures that data remains untouched for the mandated period, simplifying compliance adherence.
Immutable storage following the write-once, read-many principles come in many forms and can be achieved through both file software and hardware solutions. In either case, organizations may elect to store their immutable data in onsite hardware. On-premises immutable storage is susceptible to local physical damage. However, on-premises immutable backups can be isolated from the broader vulnerabilities of operational filing systems. This approach still provides the many benefits associated with immutable storage.
Cloud-based immutable storage can be easily scaled and replicated across multiple data centers, ensuring access to immutable backups even if one or more servers suffer a period of downtime.
Air-gapping is the practice of isolating a server or other storage hardware from an organization's network. Since an air-gapped machine is not connected to the greater infrastructure, it’s insulated from any potential cyberattacks or data loss-related incidents. Air-gapped backups are generally considered to be the gold standard for data backups.
These are some key features and aspects that distinguish immutable storage from other kinds of storage.
Besides, simply storing and preserving data, immutable storage can also provide strong authentication and granular permissions protocols, enabling easy access for approved persons, while effectively blocking out any unauthorized users.
Immutable storage replication enables the easy creation of multiple copies. Should any issue arise, these redundancies ensure seamless business continuity and bolster data security.
Unlike traditional file systems, object storage dynamics use a flat structure that organizes discrete units of data into objects that can be stored and retrieved more efficiently. In this way, object storage removes the complexity and scalability challenges of hierarchical file systems, improving performance and scalability.
Although it is possible to create immutable storage for an indefinite period of time, most data does not need to be preserved or retained forever. Immutable storage is easily customized to suit any context, allowing for flexible short- or long-term retention periods.
From ransomware protection to cloud storage backups, immutable storage presents many valuable use cases.
For organizations that must maintain data integrity, business continuity and sensitive internal records, the benefits of immutable security typically outweigh any drawbacks. However, since immutable storage cannot be deleted or altered before its predetermined date, large amounts of immutable data can become costly or difficult to store.
Cloud-based immutable storage can be easily expanded depending on their providers’ pricing plans. However, whether immutable objects are stored on-premises or in the cloud, all immutable data is still susceptible to physical damage, such as fire or flooding. For this reason, cloud-based storage options are favored for their ability to replicate immutable backups across different data center locations.
