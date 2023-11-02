What is immutable storage?

In object-oriented and functional programming, an immutable object is any object whose state cannot be modified after it is created. Similarly, immutable storage cannot be edited, deleted or rewritten once it is created and saved until a predetermined retention period ends.

Immutable storage is used to preserve records and maintain data integrity, based on the principle of write-once-read-many (WORM) data security. These types of file systems allow stored data to be accessed repeatedly once created, but not modified.