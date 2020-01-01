IBM Cloud® Block Storage for VPC is a hypervisor-mounted, high-performance data storage solution for your virtual server instances. Block Storage for VPC offers a capacity range that spans from 10 GB to 16,000 GB across all available profiles, allows volume capacity increments in GBs along with IOPS tuning for a volume attached to an instance.

IBM Cloud File Storage

IBM Cloud® File Storage for VPC is a zonal file storage offering that provides NFS-based file storage services. File shares in an availability zone within a region can be created, shared with multiple virtual server instances within the same zone or other zones in your region, across multiple VPCs. You can also limit access to a file share to a specific virtual server instance within a VPC and encrypt the data in transit.