Our cloud storage services offer a scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for your data while supporting traditional and cloud-native workloads. Provision and deploy services such as access object, block and file storage. Adjust capacity and optimize performance as requirements change. Pay only for the cloud storage you need.
Optimize cloud storage services spending with our flexible tiered options and no-cost private network. Move your data between IBM data centers.
Guard your data with BYOK or IBM Cloud®Hyper Protect Services key management. IBM Cloud supports FIPS 140-2 Level 4 hardware.
Manage and enforce policies with enhanced governance and observability capabilities across all your cloud storage environments.
Achieve 99.999999999999% data durability for IBM Cloud Object Storage and increase data resiliency with built-in fault tolerance.¹
This application-data archive and backup platform offers persistent cloud storage and data encryption by default. Made for electronic records retention, it helps with regulatory compliance.
IBM Cloud® Block Storage for VPC is a hypervisor-mounted, high-performance data storage solution for your virtual server instances. Block Storage for VPC offers a capacity range that spans from 10 GB to 16,000 GB across all available profiles, allows volume capacity increments in GBs along with IOPS tuning for a volume attached to an instance.
IBM Cloud® File Storage for VPC is a zonal file storage offering that provides NFS-based file storage services. File shares in an availability zone within a region can be created, shared with multiple virtual server instances within the same zone or other zones in your region, across multiple VPCs. You can also limit access to a file share to a specific virtual server instance within a VPC and encrypt the data in transit.
