Object vs. File vs. Block Storage: What’s the difference?

Object storage is a system that divides data into separate, self-contained units that are re-stored in a flat environment, with all objects at the same level. There are no folders or sub-directories like those used with file storage. Additionally, object storage does not store all data together in a single file. Objects also contain metadata, which is information about the file that helps with processing and usability. Users can set the value for fixed-key metadata with object storage, or they can create both the key and value for custom metadata associated with an object.

Instead of using a file name and path to access an object, each object has a unique number. Objects can be stored locally on computer hard drives and cloud servers. However, unlike with file storage, you must use an Application Programming Interface (API) to access and manage objects.

