Object vs. File vs. Block Storage: What’s the difference?

Your organization’s data is one of its most valuable assets. Each piece of data or larger data sets — customer information, big data analytics, financial information, employee records, custom applications, etc. — requires you to make a crucial decision regarding where and how to store the information. While organizations often employ multiple types of storage, storage decisions should be made on the data level.
Object storage is a system that divides data into separate, self-contained units that are re-stored in a flat environment, with all objects at the same level. There are no folders or sub-directories like those used with file storage. Additionally, object storage does not store all data together in a single file. Objects also contain metadata, which is information about the file that helps with processing and usability. Users can set the value for fixed-key metadata with object storage, or they can create both the key and value for custom metadata associated with an object.
Instead of using a file name and path to access an object, each object has a unique number. Objects can be stored locally on computer hard drives and cloud servers. However, unlike with file storage, you must use an Application Programming Interface (API) to access and manage objects.
In recent years, many organizations replaced their on-premises tape storage drives with object storage, which increased usability and security. Examples of object storage systems includes SAN, iSCSI and local disks.
File storage is when all the data is saved together in a single file with a file extension type that’s determined by the application used to create the file or file type, such as .jpg, .docx or .txt. For example, when you save a document on a corporate network or your computer’s hard drive, you are using file storage. Files may also be stored on a network-attached storage (NAS) device. These devices are specific to file storage, making it a faster option than general network servers. Other examples of file storage devices include cloud-based file storage systems, network drives, computer hard drives and flash drives.
File storage uses a hierarchical structure where files are organized by the user in folders and subfolders, which makes it easier to find and manage files. To access a file, the user selects or enters the path for the file, which includes the sub-directories and file name. Most users manage file storage through a simple file system, such as File Manager.
Examples of data typically saved using file storage include presentations, reports, spreadsheets, graphics, photos, etc. File storage is familiar to most users and allows access rights and limits to be set by the user but managing large numbers of files and hardware costs can become a challenge.
Block storage is when the data is split into fixed blocks of data and then stored separately with unique identifiers. The blocks can be stored in different environments, such as one block in Windows and the rest in Linux. When a user retrieves a block, the storage system reassembles the blocks into a single unit. Block storage is the default storage for both hard disk drive and frequently updated data. You can store blocks on Storage Area Networks (SANs) or in cloud storage environments.
Block storage systems have been a mainstay in the tech industry for decades. However, many organizations are transitioning away from block because of the limited scale and lack of metadata.
When determining which type of storage to use for different types of data, consider the following:
As organizations continue their digital transformations and increase their use of AI and machine learning, the volume of data will continue to increase at a rapid rate, which makes storage a top priority.
The type of storage selected affects the cost of the storage and how easily you can access the data in the future. Organizations must understand the types of storage that are available, and then evaluate their data needs to select the most appropriate storage type.
As new data types and uses arise, organizations must constantly evaluate and optimize their storage types for each subset of data. Storage strategy and decisions should continually evolve as business needs and technology changes.
IBM offers several storage solutions that enable organizations of all sizes and industries to meet their storage needs.