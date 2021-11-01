Home Storage Cloud Object Storage AI Datalake & Data Warehouse
Illustration showing thin blue lines forming delicate triangular patterns

IBM Cloud® Object Storage lets you build a centralized datastore for nearly unlimited amounts of AI data. Curate and prepare data in its native format without needing to move in and out of IBM Cloud Object Storage. Leverage optimized datastore for data and AI workloads, supported by querying, governance and open data formats to access and share data across multiple query engines. Start in minutes with built-in security, governance, and automation.
Learn about leveraging IBM Cloud services to enable AI outcomes
What you can do
Cost-optimize your data warehouse

Optimize workloads from your data warehouse and achieve up to 2x price performance. Reduce costs of your data warehouse, such as Hadoop, by up to 50% through workload optimization.

 Modernize your data lake

Extract more value from your data by modernizing ineffective data lakes with warehouse-like performance, security and governance. Centrally access all cloud data with multiple query engines.

 Use Apache Spark analytics

Get a low-cost, scalable persistent storage layer for analytics with optimized connectivity to Apache Spark.

 Store training models

Accelerate machine and deep learning workflows required to infuse AI into your business. Build and train AI models, and prepare and analyze data, in a single, integrated environment.

 Safeguard your AI data

IBM Cloud Object Storage provides security and data durability to store large volumes of data, helping safeguard your data from tampering or manipulation by ransomware attacks and helping ensure it meets compliance and business requirements.

 Build and analyze pipelines

Store massive amounts of IoT data at low cost and allow analytics frameworks to access the data directly. Easily set up and manage data pipelines to generate analytics-ready data.
Features Store data for ML and GenAI workflows

Integrated with tools such as IBM watsonx.ai to train, validate, tune, and deploy both traditional machine learning and new generative AI capabilities. Choose Cloud Object Storage as your data source for low-cost, near unlimited scalability and extreme durability.

 Drive insights and predictions

Scale AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere with open lakehouse architectures, such as watsonx.data – natively integrated with IBM Cloud Object Storage for up to 50% lower cost and up to 2x price-performance.

 Store data for AI governance projects

Accelerate responsibility, transparency and explainability with watsonx.governance, with Cloud Object Storage as your data source for industry-leading security and encryption, immutable retention with FS validated controls for regulated industries.

 Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)

With immutable data retention and audit controls capabilities – IBM Cloud Object Storage supports Gen AI like RAG deployable architecture with watsonx.ai, helping to safeguard your data from tampering or manipulation by ransomware attacks and helps ensure it meets compliance and business requirements.

 Perform Apache Spark analytics

IBM Cloud Object Storage offers optimized connectivity to Apache Spark services to store data from multiple sources. Decouple the tiers to store data in an object storage layer and spin up clusters in watsonx.data, IBM Analytics Engine or other Spark deployments.

 Readily move data from HDFS clusters

IBM Big Replicate frees up space on Hadoop clusters by efficiently moving data between Hadoop data clusters to IBM Cloud Object Storage, offering continuous replication with data consistency, at up to 50% lower cost and 2x price performance than HDFS.

 Perform intelligent data discovery

IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog helps you govern data once it's in IBM Cloud Object Storage using data profilers that segment and protect data to allow for better governance.

 Use cost-effective, flexible and highly durable storage

IBM Cloud Object Storage is designed to deliver 99.999999999999% data durability, enabling a lwo-cost yet robust centralized data repository for virtually unlimited amounts of data of any type, from any source.

 Access security-rich encryption

Secure data with automatic server-side encryption or IBM Quantum Safe™ keys managed by IBM Key Protect or Hyper Protect Crypto Services, built on the highest level of security with FIPS 140-2 level 4 certified hardware.

Customer Feedback

“We are just at the beginning of this journey. This endeavor with IBM has reinforced our conviction that legal intelligence is on the brink of a transformative era, and Blendow Group is poised to lead this revolution.” Johan Wallquist, Chief Digital Innovation Officer Blendow Group
"We’ve brought a lot of different instruments into this industry over the years, and we solved the problem of automating cut, carat weight and color a long time ago. Clarity was the last frontier, and AI was the key to conquering it." Pritesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Gemological Institute of America
"By leveraging AI and other new technologies and developing a new class of efficient, crewless and environmentally-friendly ship, MAS will start a new era of marine exploration just when we need it the most." Brett Phaneuf Co-founder of ProMare & Director of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project
“Although we’re a relatively young company, we have established an external security framework and are compliant with the ISO 27001 global security standard for developing, hosting, maintaining, and supporting our solutions. IBM’s compliance with the standard greatly simplifies our auditing processes.” Rahul Powar, Red Sift CEO and Co-Founder
Case studies Blendow Group

At the forefront of legal knowledge and intelligence distribution in Sweden, Blendow Group leverages IBM Cloud Object Storage with watsonx.ai to increase the efficiency and breadth of our legal document analysis.

 Read case study Skåne University Hospital

This Swedish hospital used IBM Cloud Object Storage to gather and retain as much surgical information as possible.

 Read case study Happiest Minds Technologies Limited | IBM

Happiest Minds’ Digital Content Monetization (DCM) solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform using IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage to provide customers real-time polling, interactive charts, snipping, social sharing, audio-visual content, and AI and ML-powered knowledge bots.

 Read case study Comtelsat Cloud Public Sector Broadcasting | IBM

Comtelsat using IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage to provide broadcasters resilient IT platforms that can deliver petabytes of video smoothly and reliably, with machine-learning algorithms that can turn existing video content into new business value.

 Read case study Decoding Dark Molecular Matter in Spatial Metabolomics with IBM Cloud Functions

European Molecular Biology Laboratory (link resides outside ibm.com) (EMBL) develops bioinformatics methods and cloud software to address key challenges of spatial metabolomics, including an algorithm that enables finding molecules hidden in gigabytes of spatial metabolomics data (link resides outside ibm.com) on IBM Cloud Object Storage.

 Read case study Gemological Institute of America | IBM

GIA and IBM Cloud team up to revolutionize the diamond industry, using IBM Cloud Object Storage, a cost-effective storage solution that meets all of GIA’s requirements for scalability and accessibility. IBM Cloud Object Storage also offers built-in encryption and policy-enabled, lockable, write once read many (WORM) storage.

 Read case study Promare - Mayflower | IBM

Sea change — setting a new course for ocean research with a fully autonomous AI-helmed research vessel powered by IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage.

 Read case study Red Sift - Leading the Way in Next-Generation Cybersecurity

Cloud-based solutions protect against email threats with AI and machine learning.

 Read case study
Related use cases Backup and recovery

When replacing tape processes, streamlining backup operations and simplifying archival processes, gain durable, security-rich and cost-effective cloud storage; cloud-native capabilities; and an automated, application-consistent backup and recovery solution.

 Data archiving

Tiering capabilities, file gateway partners and an ecosystem of integrated partner solutions make it easier to move and archive data. Realize cost savings related to reducing IT infrastructure and operational costs and help make out-of-reach data accessible.

 Cloud-native app data storage

Ideal for large amounts of unstructured data, our elastic scale infrastructure offers distributed, API-accessible storage with simple integration in the IBM Cloud to make it easy for developers to quickly integrate cloud-native applications, and flow and update application components.
Take the next step

Get started with 5 GB of storage per month for free or check which pricing options will match your business needs.

 Start with free storage See pricing
More ways to explore Documentation Libraries Support Community