IBM Cloud® Object Storage lets you build a centralized datastore for nearly unlimited amounts of AI data. Curate and prepare data in its native format without needing to move in and out of IBM Cloud Object Storage. Leverage optimized datastore for data and AI workloads, supported by querying, governance and open data formats to access and share data across multiple query engines. Start in minutes with built-in security, governance, and automation.
Optimize workloads from your data warehouse and achieve up to 2x price performance. Reduce costs of your data warehouse, such as Hadoop, by up to 50% through workload optimization.
Extract more value from your data by modernizing ineffective data lakes with warehouse-like performance, security and governance. Centrally access all cloud data with multiple query engines.
Get a low-cost, scalable persistent storage layer for analytics with optimized connectivity to Apache Spark.
Accelerate machine and deep learning workflows required to infuse AI into your business. Build and train AI models, and prepare and analyze data, in a single, integrated environment.
IBM Cloud Object Storage provides security and data durability to store large volumes of data, helping safeguard your data from tampering or manipulation by ransomware attacks and helping ensure it meets compliance and business requirements.
Store massive amounts of IoT data at low cost and allow analytics frameworks to access the data directly. Easily set up and manage data pipelines to generate analytics-ready data.
Integrated with tools such as IBM watsonx.ai to train, validate, tune, and deploy both traditional machine learning and new generative AI capabilities. Choose Cloud Object Storage as your data source for low-cost, near unlimited scalability and extreme durability.
Scale AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere with open lakehouse architectures, such as watsonx.data – natively integrated with IBM Cloud Object Storage for up to 50% lower cost and up to 2x price-performance.
Accelerate responsibility, transparency and explainability with watsonx.governance, with Cloud Object Storage as your data source for industry-leading security and encryption, immutable retention with FS validated controls for regulated industries.
With immutable data retention and audit controls capabilities – IBM Cloud Object Storage supports Gen AI like RAG deployable architecture with watsonx.ai, helping to safeguard your data from tampering or manipulation by ransomware attacks and helps ensure it meets compliance and business requirements.
IBM Cloud Object Storage offers optimized connectivity to Apache Spark services to store data from multiple sources. Decouple the tiers to store data in an object storage layer and spin up clusters in watsonx.data, IBM Analytics Engine or other Spark deployments.
IBM Big Replicate frees up space on Hadoop clusters by efficiently moving data between Hadoop data clusters to IBM Cloud Object Storage, offering continuous replication with data consistency, at up to 50% lower cost and 2x price performance than HDFS.
IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog helps you govern data once it's in IBM Cloud Object Storage using data profilers that segment and protect data to allow for better governance.
IBM Cloud Object Storage is designed to deliver 99.999999999999% data durability, enabling a lwo-cost yet robust centralized data repository for virtually unlimited amounts of data of any type, from any source.
Secure data with automatic server-side encryption or IBM Quantum Safe™ keys managed by IBM Key Protect or Hyper Protect Crypto Services, built on the highest level of security with FIPS 140-2 level 4 certified hardware.
At the forefront of legal knowledge and intelligence distribution in Sweden, Blendow Group leverages IBM Cloud Object Storage with watsonx.ai to increase the efficiency and breadth of our legal document analysis.
This Swedish hospital used IBM Cloud Object Storage to gather and retain as much surgical information as possible.
Happiest Minds’ Digital Content Monetization (DCM) solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform using IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage to provide customers real-time polling, interactive charts, snipping, social sharing, audio-visual content, and AI and ML-powered knowledge bots.
Comtelsat using IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage to provide broadcasters resilient IT platforms that can deliver petabytes of video smoothly and reliably, with machine-learning algorithms that can turn existing video content into new business value.
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (link resides outside ibm.com) (EMBL) develops bioinformatics methods and cloud software to address key challenges of spatial metabolomics, including an algorithm that enables finding molecules hidden in gigabytes of spatial metabolomics data (link resides outside ibm.com) on IBM Cloud Object Storage.
GIA and IBM Cloud team up to revolutionize the diamond industry, using IBM Cloud Object Storage, a cost-effective storage solution that meets all of GIA’s requirements for scalability and accessibility. IBM Cloud Object Storage also offers built-in encryption and policy-enabled, lockable, write once read many (WORM) storage.
Sea change — setting a new course for ocean research with a fully autonomous AI-helmed research vessel powered by IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Cloud-based solutions protect against email threats with AI and machine learning.
When replacing tape processes, streamlining backup operations and simplifying archival processes, gain durable, security-rich and cost-effective cloud storage; cloud-native capabilities; and an automated, application-consistent backup and recovery solution.
Tiering capabilities, file gateway partners and an ecosystem of integrated partner solutions make it easier to move and archive data. Realize cost savings related to reducing IT infrastructure and operational costs and help make out-of-reach data accessible.
Ideal for large amounts of unstructured data, our elastic scale infrastructure offers distributed, API-accessible storage with simple integration in the IBM Cloud to make it easy for developers to quickly integrate cloud-native applications, and flow and update application components.