IBM Cloud® Object Storage is ideal for storing large amounts of unstructured data. It offers distributed, API-accessible storage with integrations to other IBM Cloud® services, making it easy for developers to connect their applications.
Whether deploying on bare metal, virtual server or serverless options, scalable cloud storage provides optimal performance, portability and speed.
Build integrated applications using compute runtime microservices and use IBM Cloud Object Storage services for data storage.
Transform legacy applications to run in the cloud. Fear of data loss can be virtually eliminated due to resiliency and encryption options that help ensure data protection.
Use IBM Cloud Object Storage for cloud data storage for data-centric mobile applications and to collect and store large amounts of unstructured IoT data for your smart device applications.
Store your content data including media files, images, videos, documents and data sets in native format and without limits.
Provision an IBM Cloud Object Storage account and bucket to create credentials and bind the Kubernetes service to the storage bucket.
Leverage microservices using cloud workload patterns such as Docker, IBM® Cloud Foundry and IBM Cloud Functions, based on Apache OpenWhisk.
Support a common set of S3 API functions for programmatic access with the IBM Cloud Object Storage API, which is a REST-based API.
Gain integrated support for policies and permissions with IBM Cloud Object Storage, which is secured using IBM Identity and Access Management.
Encrypt and disperse information across multiple locations and then automatically deploy applications with data immediately afterward.
When replacing tape processes, streamlining backup operations and simplifying archival processes, gain durable, security-rich and cost-effective cloud storage; cloud-native capabilities; and an automated, application-consistent backup and recovery solution.
Tiering capabilities, file gateway partners and an ecosystem of integrated partner solutions make it easier to move and archive data. Realize cost savings related to reducing IT infrastructure and operational costs and help make out-of-reach data accessible.
With the ability to build a centralized data repository for nearly unlimited amounts of data, data remains in its native format and doesn’t need to be moved in and out of storage; rather, the IBM Cloud Object Storage–based data lake is the persistent data store for analytics.