The threat of ransomware and the need to continuously maintain availability of critical applications has made protecting backups more important than ever. Leverage IBM Cloud Object Storage for primary and secondary backup storage to ensure immutable data protection from these ransomware threats.
IBM Cloud Object Storage’s robust architecture ensures durability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, making it well suited for protecting your infrastructure backups. Use the object immutability feature to ensure your backups can never be corrupted by ransomware
Store backups of your Microsoft 365 enterprise data including emails, team files, meeting recordings and more on IBM Cloud Object Storage to ensure retention in the case of cyber attacks or accidental deletion.
IBM Cloud Object Storage is a leading target for Veeam managed backups. Veeam now supports writing data directly to IBM Cloud Object Storage eliminating the need for expensive performance tiers. Veeam also supports enabling immutability on all backups stored in IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Ensure your backups can never be deleted or encrypted by ransomware. IBM Cloud Object Storage offers storage level immutability, protecting your backups even if your bucket or account credentials are compromised.
Cloud Object Storage works with the leading data protection solutions including: Commvault, Veeam, NetBackup, Storage Protect, Cohesity, and Rubrik.
Use low-cost, highly-durable IBM Cloud Object Storage with integrated FalconStor StorSafe VTL in IBM Cloud® to automatically tier data from IBM Cloud® Power Virtual Servers, or use with on-prem VTL to create secure offsite retention for long-term compliance, archive, and ransomware protection to Cloud Object Storage with immutable retention.
Modernize mainframe backup with IBM Cloud Object Storage to optimize VTL costs while reducing MIPS by tiering off cold data for long term retention. Or use with Cloud Tape Connector in environments without a hardware VTL.
Replace costly and inefficient tape backups, on-premises tape libraries and offsite physical archiving, and eliminate the need for tape rotation.
Use backup software in conjunction with IBM Cloud Object Storage to automatically back up on-premises databases to the cloud or back up IBM Cloud® databases to low-cost object storage.
Use IBM Cloud Object Storage as part of your plan to meet recovery objectives for critical IT systems without incurring costly capital and operational infrastructure expenses.
By ensuring that your backup data is stored in a secured and separate environment, with optional immutable retention, you can be confident that backups remain unaffected by cyber-attacks on production environments. Recover quickly knowing you can restore from unaffected backups.
Object storage is a fully managed storage service available at very low cost, allowing organizations to keep backup operational costs low while ensuring continued protection.
Maintaining a secure backup strategy with isolation from production environments is a must for meeting many industries and global regulations.
With object immutability and private encryption keys, your backups cannot be modified or read by anyone but your organization.
Designed for 14 9s of data durability, ensure your backups do not get lost or corrupted. IBM offers the highest Service Level Agreement (SLA) terms in the industry so that your backups stay accessible when you need them.
Multiple storage classes help optimize backup cost and data recovery objectives with pay-as-you-go pricing and no up-front capital investments.
Data-integrity mechanisms check, validate and apply self-repair capabilities. It's designed for data durability of 99.999999999999%.
A globally accessible API improves operational recovery speeds. Access backup data instantly to aid regulatory, legal or business needs.
Default server-side encryption keys are automatically managed by default. You can manage your own keys or use IBM Key Protect or Hyper Protect Crypto Services.
Seamlessly scale to meet your needs to make it easier to cost-effectively manage and meet data protection requirements across your enterprise.
With the ability to build a centralized datastore for nearly unlimited amounts of AI data. Curate and prepare data in its native format without needing to move in and out of IBM Cloud Object Storage. Leverage optimized datastore for data and AI workloads, supported by querying, governance and open data formats to access and share data across multiple query engines. Start in minutes with built-in security, governance, and automation.
Tiering capabilities, file gateway partners and an ecosystem of integrated partner solutions make it easier to move and archive data. Realize cost savings related to reducing IT infrastructure and operational costs and help make out-of-reach data accessible.
Ideal for large amounts of unstructured data, our elastic scale infrastructure offers distributed, API-accessible storage with simple integration in the IBM Cloud to make it easy for developers to quickly integrate cloud-native applications, and flow and update application components.
With the ability to build a centralized data repository for nearly unlimited amounts of data, data remains in its native format and doesn’t need to be moved in and out of storage; rather, the IBM Cloud Object Storage–based data lake is the persistent data store for analytics.