The threat of ransomware and the need to continuously maintain availability of critical applications has made protecting backups more important than ever. Leverage IBM Cloud Object Storage for primary and secondary backup storage to ensure immutable data protection from these ransomware threats. IBM Cloud Object Storage’s robust architecture ensures durability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, making it well suited for protecting your infrastructure backups. Use the object immutability feature to ensure your backups can never be corrupted by ransomware

What you can do M365 Backup Store backups of your Microsoft 365 enterprise data including emails, team files, meeting recordings and more on IBM Cloud Object Storage to ensure retention in the case of cyber attacks or accidental deletion. Veeam Backup IBM Cloud Object Storage is a leading target for Veeam managed backups. Veeam now supports writing data directly to IBM Cloud Object Storage eliminating the need for expensive performance tiers. Veeam also supports enabling immutability on all backups stored in IBM Cloud Object Storage. Immutable Backup Ensure your backups can never be deleted or encrypted by ransomware. IBM Cloud Object Storage offers storage level immutability, protecting your backups even if your bucket or account credentials are compromised. Integration with 3rd Party Backup Solutions Cloud Object Storage works with the leading data protection solutions including: Commvault, Veeam, NetBackup, Storage Protect, Cohesity, and Rubrik. IBM Power Backup Use low-cost, highly-durable IBM Cloud Object Storage with integrated FalconStor StorSafe VTL in IBM Cloud® to automatically tier data from IBM Cloud® Power Virtual Servers, or use with on-prem VTL to create secure offsite retention for long-term compliance, archive, and ransomware protection to Cloud Object Storage with immutable retention. zOS Backup Modernize mainframe backup with IBM Cloud Object Storage to optimize VTL costs while reducing MIPS by tiering off cold data for long term retention. Or use with Cloud Tape Connector in environments without a hardware VTL. Tape replacement Replace costly and inefficient tape backups, on-premises tape libraries and offsite physical archiving, and eliminate the need for tape rotation. Database backup Use backup software in conjunction with IBM Cloud Object Storage to automatically back up on-premises databases to the cloud or back up IBM Cloud® databases to low-cost object storage. Disaster recovery Use IBM Cloud Object Storage as part of your plan to meet recovery objectives for critical IT systems without incurring costly capital and operational infrastructure expenses.

Features Reduce Workload Recovery Time By ensuring that your backup data is stored in a secured and separate environment, with optional immutable retention, you can be confident that backups remain unaffected by cyber-attacks on production environments. Recover quickly knowing you can restore from unaffected backups. Lower Cost of Backup Object storage is a fully managed storage service available at very low cost, allowing organizations to keep backup operational costs low while ensuring continued protection. Meet Regulations and Compliance Maintaining a secure backup strategy with isolation from production environments is a must for meeting many industries and global regulations​. Trust Your Backups are Safe With object immutability and private encryption keys, your backups cannot be modified or read by anyone but your organization​. Resilient and available Designed for 14 9s of data durability, ensure your backups do not get lost or corrupted. IBM offers the highest Service Level Agreement (SLA) terms in the industry so that your backups stay accessible when you need them. Cost-efficient Multiple storage classes help optimize backup cost and data recovery objectives with pay-as-you-go pricing and no up-front capital investments. Durable Data-integrity mechanisms check, validate and apply self-repair capabilities. It's designed for data durability of 99.999999999999%. Fast data recovery A globally accessible API improves operational recovery speeds. Access backup data instantly to aid regulatory, legal or business needs. Security-rich Default server-side encryption keys are automatically managed by default. You can manage your own keys or use IBM Key Protect or Hyper Protect Crypto Services. Scale on demand Seamlessly scale to meet your needs to make it easier to cost-effectively manage and meet data protection requirements across your enterprise.

The ability to operate within the IBM Cloud has given us a global reach that we never had before… It enables us to go after a whole new market segment. A customer with a global reach might want to have geographically diverse data recovery capabilities or a high-availability environment—availability in North America, production in Europe or the Pacific Rim, wherever it is. IBM Cloud gives us that flexibility. Nick Mattera Vice President, Hosting Operations. Ricoh USA, Inc. Read how Ricoh used IBM COS to reduce backup time up to 4 hours