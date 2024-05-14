As a medium for public service messages—from election campaign spots to presidential addresses, health and education campaigns, and natural disaster warnings—television is one of the most effective ways for a government to communicate with its citizens.

However, collaboration between government organizations and broadcasters doesn’t always run smoothly. During an election, for example, political parties may struggle to keep their broadcasts aligned with the latest developments of their campaigns, due to long lead-times required to distribute new video content to broadcasters.

Israel Gómez, Director General at Comtelsat, a systems integrator that specializes in supporting media and entertainment companies in Mexico and across Latin America, explains:

“In the past, it often took two weeks for political parties to get their messages broadcast on TV. It was literally a matter of shipping tapes to the TV networks by courier. The introduction of live satellite links accelerated the process somewhat, but parties had to work directly with broadcasters to record their content—so it still took days to coordinate.”

In a world where citizens can record high-quality video with their webcams or smartphones, and share it instantly with millions of people on YouTube or Twitter, the slower cadence of traditional broadcasting can become a liability.

“Today, people are used to 24-hour news channels and internet news sites, so if an important story breaks during a campaign, they expect politicians to react immediately,” says Gómez. “Our clients asked us to find a way to make that happen—which is why we turned to IBM Cloud technologies.”