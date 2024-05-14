Evaluating the clarity of a diamond is a complex process. Using a loupe, a microscope or an image, gemologists meticulously examine each diamond for inclusions—tiny characteristics trapped in the stone’s structure. Inclusions can be miniscule internal spots or cracks penetrating into the stone from the surface.

Flawless diamonds—those without any inclusions—are exceedingly rare. Less than half a percent of all diamonds graded by GIA in the world fall into this category. The vast majority of diamonds have one or more inclusions that, taken together, make each stone unique.

After IBM Research developed a successful proof of concept (POC) showing that AI can indeed help automate the diamond grading process, the IBM Global Cloud Acceleration Team (GCAT) stepped in and shepherded the project along to the next stage. The GCAT team partnered with the GIA Engineering DevOps team to guide the solution from the POC into a production-ready environment with separate development, testing, production and disaster recovery clusters.

Today, the solution is well into its testing phase and on the way to full production. GIA labs upload specialized images of each diamond to an IBM Cloudant® database housed on the IBM Cloud®. The system’s middleware layer is made of an IBM Cloud Kubernetes Services cluster. Says Patel, “we decided to use IBM Kubernetes Services because it gives us the flexibility and the computing powers to process a very high volume of data.”

GIA’s cluster is composed of three NVIDIA K80 GPUs, each of which has one shared virtual node and one bare metal node in a serverless architecture. NVIDIA GPUs are uniquely suited to GIA’s needs because of their ability to process high-resolution imagery quickly, helping speed up the entire process. They can also reduce the time required to validate AI algorithms.

The new solution analyzes each diamond using two custom algorithmic models. The autoplot AI model creates a visual representation of the diamond’s inclusions, and the grading model assesses the diamond’s overall grade. This information is then sent to GIA’s gemologists on an iPad application, where they can evaluate the autoplot and, if necessary, make changes. Those changes are then fed back into the system to re-evaluate the grade and can be used to retrain the AI model to improve accuracy.