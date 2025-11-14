With over three decades of experience in professional industrial maintenance services, Quant offers asset-class outsourcing and maintenance management across multiple sectors while prioritizing safety, efficiency and reliability. They faced a challenge, however, when one of Quant’s customer sites encountered an operational challenge stemming from legacy processes.

Preventive maintenance (PM) instructions—critical for uptime and productivity—were buried in over 1,500 Microsoft Excel files on SharePoint, accessible only as attachments in IBM® Maximo® Manage work orders. Technicians had to manually reference these files, limiting use of advanced Maximo features. This fragmented process decreased efficiency, risked data accuracy across more than 17 sites and resulted in a slow process that took over an hour per file to manually carry over content from Excel to Maximo. It prompted Quant to pursue automation and integration to unlock the full potential of Maximo.