What is file storage?

In file storage, data is stored in files. The files are organized in folders, and the folders are organized under a hierarchy of directories and subdirectories. To locate a file, all you or your computer system need is the path, from directory to subdirectory to folder to file.

Hierarchical file storage works well with easily organized amounts of structured data. But, as the number of files grows, the file retrieval process can become cumbersome and time-consuming. Scaling requires adding more hardware devices or continually replacing these with higher-capacity devices, both of which can get expensive.

To some extent, you can mitigate these scaling and performance issues with cloud-based file storage services. These services allow multiple users to access and share the same file data located in off-site data centers (the cloud). You simply pay a monthly subscription fee to store your file data in the cloud, and you can easily scale-up capacity and specify your data performance and protection criteria.



Moreover, you eliminate the expense of maintaining your own onsite hardware since this infrastructure is managed and maintained by the cloud service provider (CSP) in its data center. This is also known as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).