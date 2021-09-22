What is block storage?

Object storage, which is also known as object-based storage, breaks data files up into pieces called objects. It then stores those objects in a single repository, which can be spread out across multiple networked systems.

In practice, applications manage all of the objects, eliminating the need for a traditional file system. Each object receives a unique ID, which applications use to identify the object. And each object stores metadata—information about the files stored in the object.

One important difference between object storage and block storage is how each handles metadata. In object storage, metadata can be customized to include additional, detailed information about the data files stored in the object.

For example, the metadata accompanying a video file could be customized to tell where the video was made and the type of camera used to shoot it. It can even include details such as what subjects were captured in each frame. In block storage, metadata is limited to basic file attributes.

Block storage is best suited for static files that aren’t changed often because any change made to a file results in the creation of a new object.