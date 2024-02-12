What is hyperconverged infrastructure?

To gain a better understanding of hyperconverged infrastructure, it helps to compare the differences between HCI and converged infrastructure (CI):

Converged infrastructure

To combine compute, networking and storage features into one manageable system, data centers that employ a converged methodology integrate various components like servers, storage and networking into singular, pre-engineered solutions consisting of modular or purpose-built hardware.

CI systems do simplify deployment and management compared to non-converged systems but fail to take full advantage of software virtualization. Although some elements of converged infrastructure are combined, these systems still require multiple pieces of unique hardware (which can be specialized and expensive) and IT support to integrate and manage the entire system.

Hyperconverged infrastructure

Hyperconverged systems take convergence a step further. Instead of integrating various specialized hardware components, hyperconverged systems create virtual versions of each data center component (compute, storage and networking) within an industry-standard x86 server.

A hyperconverged infrastructure solution provides admin access and resource automation through a software layer known as a hypervisor—a single system capable of integrating all virtual components into one hyperconverged platform.