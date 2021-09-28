What is desktop virtualization?

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)



In VDI deployment model, the operating system runs on a virtual machine (VM) hosted on a server in a data center. The desktop image travels over the network to the end user’s device, where the end user can interact with the desktop (and the underlying applications and operating system) as if they were local.

VDI gives each user his or her own dedicated VM running its own operating system. The operating system resources—including drivers, CPUs and memory—operate from a software layer called a hypervisor that mimics their output, manages the resource allocation to multiple VMs, and allows them to run side by side on the same server.

A key benefit of VDI is that it can deliver the Windows 10 desktop and operating system to the end user’s devices. However, because VDI supports only one user per Windows 10 instance, it requires a separate VM for each Windows 10 user.

Remote desktop services (RDS)

In RDS—also known as remote desktop session host (RDSH)—users remotely access desktops and Windows applications through the Microsoft Windows Server operating system. Applications and desktop images are served via Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol. Formerly known as Microsoft Terminal Server, this product has remained largely unchanged since its initial release.

From the end user’s perspective, RDS and VDI are identical. But because one instance of Windows Server can support as many simultaneous users as the server hardware can handle, RDS can be a more cost-effective desktop virtualization option. It’s also worth noting applications tested or certified to run on Windows 10 may not be tested or certified to run on the Windows Server OS.

Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)

In DaaS, VMs are hosted on a cloud-based backend by a third-party provider. DaaS is readily scalable, can be more flexible than on-premise solutions, and generally deploys faster than many other desktop virtualization options.

Like other types of cloud desktop virtualization, DaaS shares many of the general benefits of cloud computing, including support for fluctuating workloads and changing storage demands, usage-based pricing, and the ability to make applications and data accessible from almost any internet-connected device. The chief drawback to DaaS is that features and configurations are not always as customizable as required.