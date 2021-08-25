Home Cloud Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Solutions on IBM Cloud Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions on IBM Cloud
Build your VDI environment on IBM Cloud® for breakthrough gains and hybrid integration with existing environments
As work from home and hybrid cloud ecosystems become more commonplace, it’s difficult to administer the manageability, security and infrastructure requirements needed to keep a business running. IT leaders are seeking tools that ease the management of these environments securely and cost-effectively. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is that tool.
Benefits Increased scalability

Consolidate your VDI on a scalable cloud to reduce hardware requirements and purchases.

 Learn more Centralized management

Patch, update and change all virtualized desktops at once on centralized management structure from VDI.

 Accessibility

VDI supports “bring your own device” (BYOD) for remote access to files, applications and cloud services from anywhere.

 Security

Designed to protect data — properly managed and updated OS images and remote-worker authentication help guard confidentiality.

 Cost savings

Consolidation of processing on the host server and elimination of hardware purchases can help reduce IT expenditure.
Solutions Dizzion Managed DaaS on IBM Cloud®

Enables enterprise users to work from anywhere, while fully supporting and facilitating business as usual.
Start new or extend on-premises VDI faster
Why Dizzion

Get native VMware Horizon Enterprise capabilities from Dizzion Managed DaaS on IBM Cloud, including App Volumes, Dynamic Environment Manager and Cloud Pod Architecture. If you’re starting new or extending on-premises VDI to the cloud, Dizzion gets you up and running quickly and permits you to scale on-demand with a fully or partially managed option.
Resources What is Virtual Desktop Infrastructure?

Learn the benefits of and use cases for VDI, how it works and whether it’s right for your company.

 Build your own VDI

Explore our approach to IaaS, which lets you scale and shrink resources as needed around the world.
Ready to get started?

