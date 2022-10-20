To better understand how SDN works, it helps to define the basic components that create the network ecosystem. SDN architecture is made up of three layers that communicate using northbound APIs (interfaces that enable lower-level components to communicate with higher-level components) and southbound APIs that facilitate communication in the opposite direction. The three layers are:

Application layer

The application layer includes network applications and programs. The application layer communicates with the control layer through its northbound interface, informing the control layer of application resource needs. Traditional networks might use a dedicated appliance such as a firewall or load balancer, but software-defined networks instead use an application layer to control and manage the data plane.

Control layer

The control layer serves as the brain, or network operating system that manages the movement of traffic and data. The control layer plays a key role in resource allocation throughout the network. It is the central layer that enables communication between the application layer and the infrastructure layer.

Infrastructure layer

This layer consists of physical switches and routers that move data packets and network traffic through the network.

In addition to these layers, software-defined networks are built with components that may or may not be located in the same physical area.



These include:

Applications

Applications are tasked with relaying information about the network or requests for specific resource availability or allocation.

SDN controllers

SDN controllers handle communication with the apps to determine the destination of data packets. The controllers are the load balancers within SDN.

Networking devices

Networking devices receive instructions from the controllers regarding how to route the packets.

Open-source technologies

Programmable networking protocols, such as OpenFlow, direct traffic among network devices in an SDN network. The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) helped to standardize the OpenFlow protocol and other open source SDN technologies.

By combining these components, organizations get a simpler, centralized way to manage networks. SDN strips away the routing and packet forwarding functions, known as the control plane, from the data plane or underlying infrastructure. SDN then implements controllers, considered the brain of the SDN network, and layers them above the network hardware in the cloud or on-premises. This lets teams use policy-based management—a kind of automation—to manage network control directly.

SDN controllers tell switches where to send packets. In some cases, virtual switches embedded in software or hardware replace the physical switches. This consolidates their functions into a single, intelligent switch that can check data packets and their virtual machine destinations to ensure there are no issues before moving packets along.