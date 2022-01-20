What is cyber resilience?

A cyber resilience strategy is vital for business continuity. It can provide benefits beyond increasing an enterprise's security posture and reducing the risk of exposure to its critical infrastructure. Cyber resilience also helps reduce financial loss and reputational damage. Moreover, if an organization receives cyber resilience certification, it can instill trust in its clients and customers. Furthermore, a cyber-resilient company can optimize the value that it creates for its customers, increasing its competitive advantage through effective and efficient operations.

Mitigating financial loss



Financial loss could lead to a loss of confidence from company stakeholders, such as shareholders, investors, employees and customers. According to the 2020 Cyber Resilient Organization Report by IBM Security®, more than 50% of organizations experienced a cybersecurity incident that disrupted information technology (IT) and business processes. Moreover, the average cost of a data breach is USD 4.24 million according to Ponemon's 2021 Cost of a Breach Study.

Gaining customer trust and business



To attract customers and gain their business, some organizations comply with international management standards, such as ISO/IEC 27001 provided by the International Organization for Standardization. ISO/IEC 27001 provides conditions for an information security management system (ISMS) to manage assets security such as employee details, financial information, intellectual property or third-party entrusted information. In the US, companies might seek certification with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), a prerequisite for processing payments such as with credit cards.

Increasing competitive advantage



Cyber resilience provides organizations a competitive advantage over companies without it. Enterprises that develop management systems based on best practices, such as Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), create an effective operation. Similarly, organizations enhance their operational effectiveness by developing management systems for cyber resilience. Consequently, these systems contribute significant value to their customers.