What is software-defined storage (SDS)?

Effectively, SDS abstracts available storage resources within an organization’s broad storage environment across various types of storage devices and systems. While traditional network-attached storage (NAS) or storage area network (SAN) systems are often dependent on proprietary hardware or vendor-specific software, SDS solutions generally use commodity hardware, such as any industry-standard or x86 server, and can unite otherwise incompatible systems.

Through abstraction, SDS allows for policy-based provisioning and dynamic storage resource management, independent of the unique storage hardware being used. SDS uses virtualization to create a unified pool of storage resources that can be dynamically allocated either through automation or manually through a software-enabled dashboard interface.

Typically, traditional data storage infrastructure is composed of various pieces of storage hardware, each managed by proprietary software. This approach often results in a rigid structure bound to inflexible vendor or manufacturer systems, making maintenance, data migration and expansion more difficult. Data fragmentation and reduced data visibility also become greater issues as traditional storage techniques contribute to increased data silos and system complexity.

SDS frees organizations from relying on proprietary infrastructure and offers the freedom to select the vendors and hardware best suited for their needs. Abstracted storage also offers better flexibility, efficiency and faster scalability, with the ability to scale out specific storage resources independent of other data center components, such as compute and networking resources.