What is software-defined storage (SDS)?

Published: 20 February 2024
Contributors: Josh Schneider, Ian Smalley
Software-defined storage (SDS) is a data storage methodology in which a software layer is used to decouple storage resources from an underlying physical storage hardware infrastructure.
Effectively, SDS abstracts available storage resources within an organization’s broad storage environment across various types of storage devices and systems. While traditional network-attached storage (NAS) or storage area network (SAN) systems are often dependent on proprietary hardware or vendor-specific software, SDS solutions generally use commodity hardware, such as any industry-standard or x86 server, and can unite otherwise incompatible systems.
Through abstraction, SDS allows for policy-based provisioning and dynamic storage resource management, independent of the unique storage hardware being used. SDS uses virtualization to create a unified pool of storage resources that can be dynamically allocated either through automation or manually through a software-enabled dashboard interface.
Typically, traditional data storage infrastructure is composed of various pieces of storage hardware, each managed by proprietary software. This approach often results in a rigid structure bound to inflexible vendor or manufacturer systems, making maintenance, data migration and expansion more difficult. Data fragmentation and reduced data visibility also become greater issues as traditional storage techniques contribute to increased data silos and system complexity.
SDS frees organizations from relying on proprietary infrastructure and offers the freedom to select the vendors and hardware best suited for their needs. Abstracted storage also offers better flexibility, efficiency and faster scalability, with the ability to scale out specific storage resources independent of other data center components, such as compute and networking resources.
Discover how a software-defined architecture provides the greatest value, whether deployed as software, as an array or as hyperconverged infrastructure.
As a category, software-defined storage (SDS) comprises many individual technologies that separate storage management and resources from the underlying hardware, each with its own task-dependent use cases. Some common forms of SDS include:
Software-defined storage (SDS) achieves the process of abstracting storage through a software layer, such as a hypervisor. This software functions as a central supervisory system that is capable of effectively managing, virtualizing and controlling all available storage resources across different types of storage, including SAN, SSD and more. Additionally, a storage hypervisor increases the availability, speed and use of total resources over disparate storage systems with improved flexibility and efficiency, while providing valuable services like automated provisioning, snapshots, data duplication and replication.
As a virtual layer, a storage hypervisor can provide centralized and streamlined storage access, greatly simplifying IT operations and facilitating smooth integrations of dissimilar or incompatible storage models suitable for diverse applications.
Software-defined storage (SDS) solutions are composed of several key features.
A defining feature of SDS, the software layer is a storage management application capable of provisioning, managing and optimizing all storage resources.
Through virtualization, SDS solutions decouple storage from the underlying hardware and offer system-wide access to all storage resources.
An aggregated, unified and centralized pool of all available storage is created through virtualization, which enables dynamic resource allocation and optimized utilization of storage capacity.
A common feature among SDS solutions, APIs enable interoperability between different systems, software and hardware.
Unified and centralized storage facilitates a range of data management features capabilities, including data protection, replication, deduplication (the practice of deleting unwanted file copies and redundancies) and disaster recovery.
In addition to improved efficiency and performance, SDS offers several compelling benefits to organizations.
SDS is a cost-effective method for maximizing the value of existing storage resources and improving the capacity of owned storage without purchasing new hardware. By freeing storage resources from the underlying hardware, SDS also allows organizations to use low-cost storage alternatives instead of expensive proprietary hardware.
Because virtualized storage is not dependent on any proprietary hardware or software limitations, SDS is an effective way to free organizations from vendor lock-in, allowing for greater flexibility in hardware selection.
SDS can significantly streamline many storage-management-related tasks, reducing IT expenses by either automating or simplifying complicated workloads related to storage provisioning, monitoring and troubleshooting.
SDS is well suited for operations seeking to not just scale up, but also scale out. SDS supports linear scalability by enabling organizations to easily add additional storage nodes—including SAN disks, SSD and others—without requiring the addition of extraneous compute and network nodes.
Software-defined storage (SDS) is a valuable solution for organizations looking to optimize their storage architecture either for efficiency, compatibility or flexibility, and it can prove an even greater value for many specific use-cases common in today’s digital landscape, including the following.
SDS solutions are often deployed in the management of virtualized environments, in which dynamical storage reallocation is particularly valuable for optimizing virtual machines (VMs) based on workload requirements.
For organizations embracing cloud computing and its private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud environments, SDS provides a cost-effective and agile framework to facilitate the transfer between on-premises and cloud-based data management.
Organizations working on data-intensive projects that require high-performance computing, such as scientific modeling and machine learning, often benefit from SDS for optimized and dynamic storage allocation and management.
Inherently scalable and flexible, SDS excels at storing and processing large volumes of data, making it especially useful for big data analysis.
Across industries, SDS provides robust data protection for resilient disaster recovery. When data availability and integrity are mission-critical, SDS is used to expedite data replication to reduce downtime and ensure business continuity.
Accelerate time to value by using cloud-native infrastructure for your applications on virtual machines and containers on Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Software-defined storage (SDS) provides the flexible storage foundation that you need for hybrid cloud, digital transformation and more.
IBM Spectrum® Control provides monitoring and analytics for multiple-vendor storage environments. The comprehensive solution enables you to manage storage systems, software-defined storage, storage-area network (SAN) fabrics, devices and even cloud storage.
IBM Storage Ceph is an IBM-supported distribution of the open source Ceph® platform that provides massively scalable object, block and file storage in a single system.
IBM Storage Fusion helps enable organizations to achieve the cloud-native agility and speed they seek, while mitigating the risks associated with the introduction of new technology.
Data storage refers to magnetic, optical or mechanical media that records and preserves digital information for ongoing or future operations.
Software-defined data centers improve speed provisioning and system utilization while reducing hardware expenditures by abstracting compute, storage and networking resources from physical hardware.
Immutable storage is a type of storage protocol that protects stored data by preventing any changes or alterations for either a set or indefinite amount of time.
A digital asset management solution is a software and systems solution that provides a systematic approach to efficiently storing, organizing, managing, retrieving and distributing an organization’s digital assets.
Object storage, often referred to as object-based storage, is a data storage architecture for handling large amounts of unstructured data.
Learn how software-defined storage (SDS) solutions like IBM Storage Fusion support business growth by using VMware virtualization apps to accelerate time to value in hybrid cloud environments or enable on-premises data migration to popular public cloud services like IBM Cloud® or Microsoft Azure. SDS makes it possible for organizations of all sizes to modernize their storage architecture while optimizing for compatibility, flexibility and scalability. Discover how software-defined architecture provides the cost-effective agility you need.